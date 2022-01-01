Fish tacos in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve fish tacos
El Taxqueño Taqueria
207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas
|Fish Taco
|$3.00
Tilapia.
|Fish Taco Plate
|$9.99
Three Tilapia fish tacos, served with a side of rice and beans. Tacos garnished with iceberg lettuce and pico de gallo.
BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES
Matt's Rancho Martinez
1904 Skillman Street, Dallas
|Fish Tacos
|$15.95
Three soft flour tortillas filled w/ fried Mahi Mahi & pineapple pico de gallo. Served w/ charro beans & rice
Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas
|Grilled fish taco
|$3.99
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lovers Seafood & Market
5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas
|Fish Tacos
|$18.00
Taco Joint - Preston Center
6112 Luther Lane, Dallas
|Grilled fish taco
|$3.99
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
FRENCH FRIES
Royal 38
2301 N Akard St, Dallas
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
blackened white fish - slaw, remoulade, pico
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Dock Local Uptown
3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas
|Baja Fish Taco
|$5.50
Battered Cod, flour tortilla, house sauce, pico, slaw, cilantro and mango habanero.
Taco Joint - Inwood
12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas
|Grilled fish taco
|$3.99
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Taco Joint - Lakewood
6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas
|Grilled fish taco
|$3.99
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Milagro Tacos & Cantina
440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100, Dallas
|ENSENADA FISH TACO **Tuesday Only**
|$5.75
Corn Tortilla, Crumbled Chicharron, Crusted Cod Fish with Avocado Mousse, Pickle Onions, Crema Fresca & Pico de Gallo
**Only available on Tuesday**
Mayer's Garden
2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas
|Fish Tacos
|$13.00
Blackened cod, cabbage-cilantro slaw, Sriracha aioli, corn tortilla
Taco Joint - Peak Street
911 N. Peak Street, Dallas
|Grilled fish taco
|$3.99
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Single Fish Taco
|$3.25
|Fish Tacos
|$10.95
Three seasoned tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|White Fish Tacos
|$13.50
napa cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and baja sauce