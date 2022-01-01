Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Fish tacos in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Toast

Dallas restaurants that serve fish tacos

El Taxqueño Taqueria image

 

El Taxqueño Taqueria

207 W. Suffolk Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Taco$3.00
Tilapia.
Fish Taco Plate$9.99
Three Tilapia fish tacos, served with a side of rice and beans. Tacos garnished with iceberg lettuce and pico de gallo.
More about El Taxqueño Taqueria
Matt's Rancho Martinez image

BURRITOS • TACOS • FRENCH FRIES

Matt's Rancho Martinez

1904 Skillman Street, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (4759 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos$15.95
Three soft flour tortillas filled w/ fried Mahi Mahi & pineapple pico de gallo. Served w/ charro beans & rice
More about Matt's Rancho Martinez
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lake Highlands

9850 Walnut Hill Ste 437, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled fish taco$3.99
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Lake Highlands
Lovers Seafood & Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lovers Seafood & Market

5200 W Lovers Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (1449 reviews)
Takeout
Fish Tacos$18.00
More about Lovers Seafood & Market
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Preston Center

6112 Luther Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled fish taco$3.99
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Preston Center
Item pic

FRENCH FRIES

Royal 38

2301 N Akard St, Dallas

Avg 4 (95 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$13.00
blackened white fish - slaw, remoulade, pico
More about Royal 38
6d40eb1a-a8f5-40ad-a0f8-1ec77bb090eb image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Dock Local Uptown

3839 McKinney Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (781 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
Battered Cod, flour tortilla, house sauce, pico, slaw, cilantro and mango habanero.
More about Dock Local Uptown
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Inwood

12300 Inwood Road Suite 104, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled fish taco$3.99
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Inwood
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Lakewood

6434 E. Mockingbird Lane Ste 101, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled fish taco$3.99
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Lakewood
Item pic

 

Milagro Tacos & Cantina

440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
ENSENADA FISH TACO **Tuesday Only**$5.75
Corn Tortilla, Crumbled Chicharron, Crusted Cod Fish with Avocado Mousse, Pickle Onions, Crema Fresca & Pico de Gallo
**Only available on Tuesday**
More about Milagro Tacos & Cantina
Roy G's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

Roy G's

4001 Cedar Springs Road, Dallas

Avg 5 (5 reviews)
Takeout
Fish tacos$9.00
More about Roy G's
Main pic

 

Mayer's Garden

2422 N Henderson Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Fish Tacos$13.00
Blackened cod, cabbage-cilantro slaw, Sriracha aioli, corn tortilla
More about Mayer's Garden
Item pic

 

Taco Joint - Peak Street

911 N. Peak Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled fish taco$3.99
Seasoned grilled cod topped with salad mix and wrapped in a flour tortilla.
More about Taco Joint - Peak Street
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Single Fish Taco$3.25
Fish Tacos$10.95
Three seasoned tilapia tacos wrapped in white corn tortillas topped with cabbage mix & avocado. Served with rice & veggies. Comes with orange salsa.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
White Fish Tacos$13.50
napa cabbage, cheddar jack cheese, pico de gallo, and baja sauce
More about The Pour House
Item pic

 

The Dock@Exchange Food Hall

211 S. AKARD ST., DALLAS

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Baja Fish Taco$5.50
More about The Dock@Exchange Food Hall

