Mexican & Tex-Mex

Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant 4334 Lemmon Ave

1,559 Reviews

$$

4334 Lemmon Ave

Dallas, TX 75219

COLD DRINKS

Iced Tea

$2.95

Lemonade

$3.50

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Milk

$2.95

Orange Juice

$3.00

Soft Drink

$2.95

Water

Coffee

$2.95

Kid's Drink

$2.50

BOTTLED SODAS

Big Red®

$3.75

Mexican Coca-Cola®

$3.75

Sprite®

$3.00

Jarritos®

$3.50

Topo Chico®

$3.75

Fanta

$3.75

Panna

$3.50

San Palagrino

$3.50

APPETIZERS

Mia's Platter

$13.95

Four cheese quesadillas, four chicken flautas and four nachos. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.

Jack Hongos

$10.95

Melted Monterey Jack cheese, mushrooms, onions and poblano peppers. Served with flour tortillas.

Queso Chorizo

$11.95

Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage), onions,peppers and tomatoes. Served with flour tortillas.

Flautitas

$12.50+

Eight chicken flautitas served with guacamole and sour cream.

Chile Con Queso

$2.95+

Sunset Sauce

$2.95+

Chile con Queso sauce mixed with Serrano peppers.

Guacamole

$4.00+

Mexican Shrimp Cocktail

$10.95

Stuff Jalapenos

$10.95

Bacon Wrapped Shrimp

$17.95

QUESO BLANCO

$5.95+

NACHOS

Cheese Nachos

$6.95+

Bean and Cheese Nachos

$7.95+

Beef Nachos

$8.95+

Chicken Nachos

$8.95+

Beef Fajita Nachos

$10.95+

Chicken Fajita Nachos

$10.95+

Zakk’s Chicken Nachos

$11.00+

50/50 Fajita Nachos

$11.00+

Dennis “Jimenez” Brisket Nachos

$10.95+

Shrimp Nachos

$12.95+

Nachos Locos

$9.95+

Ground beef or shredded chicken, beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

QUESDADILLAS

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.95+

Vegetable Quesadilla

$8.50+

Ground beef or shredded chicken, and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.

Ground Beef Quesadilla

$8.95+

Shredded Chicken Quesadilla

$8.95+

Spinach Quesadilla

$8.95+

Beef Fajita Quesadilla

$10.95+

Chicken Fajita Quesadilla

$10.95+

50/50 Fajita Quesadilla

$11.00+

Brisket Quesadilla

$10.95+

Shrimp Quesadilla

$12.95+

Poblano and Mushroom

$8.95+

SOUP & SALAD

Dinner Salad

$6.00

Taco Salad

$10.50

Rainy Day Salad

Fresh romaine lettuce with grilled chicken or beef fajita, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, egg, bacon, cucumber, tomato and purple cabbage.

Bean Soup

$5.00+

Pinto Bean, Bacon, Onion and Tomato.

Tortilla Soup

$6.00+

Mexican Wedge Salad9.95

$9.95

Mia's Cobb Salad

$13.95

Chicken and Rice Soup

$6.00+

EGG DISHES

Huevos Rancheros

$10.95

Huevos Rancheros Con Fajitas

$15.95

Chilaquiles

$10.95

Eggs scrambled with soft fried tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, peppers and served with refried beans and potatoes

Paps Con Huevos

$10.95

Served with refried beans.

Chorizo Con Huevos

$11.95

Mexican Scrambled Eggs served with refried beans and potatoes.

DINNERS

Flauta Dinner

$12.95

Four chicken flautas with sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans

Guadalajara Dinner

$12.95

One bean chalupa, one beef taco, one cheese enchilada with chili and one soft cheese taco

Mexican Dinner

$12.95

One beef taco, one cheese enchilada with chili, one tamale. Served with chili, rice and beans.

Brisket Enchiladas

$12.95

Two grilled brisket enchiladas with Ranchero sauce, rice and beans

Beef Enchilada Dinner

$11.50

Two beef enchiladas with chili, rice and beans

Chicken Enchilada Dinner

$11.50

Two chicken enchiladas with sour cream sauce, rice and beans.

Shrimp Enchilada Dinner

$15.95

Two shrimp enchiladas with sour cream sauce, rice and beans.

Enchilada Dinner

$9.95

Two cheese enchiladas with chili, rice and beans

Enchiladas Verdes

$10.95

Two enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans. Choice of cheese, chicken or beef.

Pauley's

$11.95

Two beef burritos, rice and beans and choice of one special side dish sauce

Ama's Plate

$10.50

One cheese enchilada with chili, one cheese soft taco and one chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce.

Felipe's Dinner

$10.50

One beef taco, one cheese enchilada with chili and one soft cheese taco

Irma's Special

$9.95

One cheese soft taco, one cheese enchilada with chili. Served with rice and beans.

Joey's Favorite Plate

$10.95

One beef taco, one cheese enchilada with chili. Served with rice and beans.

Lola's Special

$10.95

One guacamole chalupa, one bean chalupa and one chili con queso chalupa

Miguelito's Special

$10.95

One beef taco, one sour cream chicken enchilada and one cheese enchilada with chili

Spinach Enchilada Dinner

$9.95

Two spinach enchiladas with Ranchero sauce, rice and beans

Taco Dinner

$10.95

Two crispy beef tacos with rice and beans

Tamale Dinner

$10.95

Two tamales with chili, rice and beans

Enchiladas Con Fajita

$15.95

Enchiladas De Mole

$11.95

Ruben's Favorite Plate

$12.95

Gabriel Special

A LA CARTE

Beef Enchiladas (Al la Carte)

$12.95

Beef Tacos (Al la Carte)

$12.95

Brisket Enchiladas (Al la Carte)

$12.95

Chalupas (Al la Carte)

$12.95

Cheese Enchiladas (Al la Carte)

$12.95

Cheese Tacos (Al la Carte)

$12.95

Chicken Tacos (Al la Carte)

$12.95

Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas (Al la Carte)

$12.95

Sunset Enchiladas (Al la Carte)

$11.95

Tamales (Al la Carte)

$11.95

Combination (3)

$13.95

BRISKET TACOS

Single Brisket Taco

$4.50

Corta(2) Brisket Tacos

$9.00

Tres(3) Brisket Tacos

$13.50

Brisket Taco Dinner

$13.95

RELLENOS

Homemade Beef Chile Rellenos

$12.50

Served with Rice and Beans

Single Relleno

$9.00

Shrimp Relleno

$17.95

Brisket Relleno

$14.00

Chicken Relleno

$12.50

Cheese Relleno

$12.50

CHIMICHANGAS

Michanga (Shredded Chicken)

$14.95

Flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken, deep-fried, covered with Ranchero sauce and served with guacamole and sour cream.

Jessichanga (Ground Beef)

$14.95

Flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken, deep-fried, covered with Ranchero sauce and served with guacamole and sour cream.

Lucychanga (Fajita Strips)

$17.95

Flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken, deep-fried, covered with Ranchero sauce and served with guacamole and sour cream.

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

50/50 Fajitas

$18.95

Combination of beef and chicken fajitas, served with onions, bell peppers, potatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.

Cowboy Platter

$29.95+

Combination of beef & chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp (3) and Eckrich sausage (4), served with onions, potatoes, bell peppers, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (4).

Fajitas

Sunset Fajitas

50/50 Sunset Fajitas

$18.95

Shrimp Fajitas

$19.95

Ribeye Fajitas

$22.95

Veggie Fajitas

$16.95

Tacos al Carbon

Marinated beef strips, broiled and rolled in flour tortillas. Served with bean soup, guacamole salad and pico de gallo.

Ribeye al Carbon

$21.95

Marinated ribeye, broiled and rolled in flour tortillas. Served with bean soup, guacamole salad and pico de gallo.

Ribeye a la Mexicana

$21.95

Marinated ribeye sautéed in onion, tomato and jalapeño. Served with rice and choice of beans.

Carne Asada

$23.95

Thinly sliced marinated ribeye served on a bed of rice with bean soup, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Guiso a la Mexicana

$17.95

Marinated beef or chicken fajita sautéed in onion tomato and jalapeño. Served with rice and choice of beans.

Tacos Callejeros

$16.75

Three soft corn tacos filled with marinated chopped beef or chicken fajita served with grilled onions, jalapeño toreado, cilantro, Mexican rice, bean soup and salsas molcajete.

Camarones al Mojo de Ajo

$19.95

Large shrimp sautéed in garlic butter sauce with Mexican white rice and sautéed vegetables.

Carmones a la Diabla

$19.95

Large shrimp sautéed in our “chile de árbol” sauce. Served with sautéed vegetables and white rice.

Joe's Shrimp Tacos

$18.95

Warm corn tortillas filled with fresh shrimp, sautéed onion, tomato and jalapeño peppers. Served with sautéed vegetables, white rice and Mexican coleslaw.

Tony's Tilapia Tacos

$16.95

Warm corn tortillas filled with fresh Tilapia, sautéed onion, tomato and jalapeño peppers in a delicious butter sauce. Served with sautéed vegetables, white rice and Mexican coleslaw.

Ernesto's Special

$16.95

Breast of chicken topped with sour cream sauce and Monterey Jack. Served with guacamole and rice.

Zakk's Tacos

$16.95

Two soft corn tacos filled with a spicy chicken breast sauté. Served with black beans, Mexican white rice, cilantro, onions and “chile de árbol” salsa.

Pollo Asado

$16.95

Guiso De Puerco

$13.95

Guiso De Res Con Papas

$15.95

Pollo Con Mole

$15.95

Sophia's Special

$15.95

Mexican Grilled Salmon

$18.95

Shrimp Brochette

$19.95

MAMA'S SPECIALTIES

Mama's Lemon Chicken

$17.95

Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with a lemon butter sauce served with white rice black beans and salad.

Mama's Chicken Con Hongos

$17.95

Grilled chicken breast served with sautéed Poblano peppers, mushrooms and onions. Includes rice and a dinner salad.

Mama's Quesadillas

$16.95

Two corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, Monterey Jack, Poblano peppers and onion. Includes rice.

Mama's Ribeye Con Hongos

$21.95

Marinated ribeye steak sautéed in poblano peppers mushrooms and onions served rice and a dinner salad.

Mamas Burger

$11.95

MAMA'S LITTLE PEPPERS

Lilliana (Fajita Taco)

$8.25

Pierre (Quesadilla)

$8.25

Layla(Enchilada)

$8.25

Bella (Burrito)

$8.25

Emma (Chalupa)

$8.25

Julian (Taco)

$8.25

Nicholas (Chicken Tenders)

$8.25

SPECIAL SAUCES

Butch's Sauce

$2.95+

Chili Molcajete

$2.95+

Habañero

$2.95+

Pica Pica

$2.95+

Rancho Loco

$2.95+

Serrano Limon

$2.95+

Ranchero Sauce

$2.95+

Sour Cream Sauce

$2.95+

Chili Con Carne

$3.00+

Tomatillo

$2.95+

Sunset Sauce

$3.00+

Queso

$3.00+

Brisket Gravy

$1.95+

Molcajete Con Habanero

$2.95+

Salsa

$1.95+

DESSERTS

Sopapillas

$6.25

Half Sopapillas

$3.25

Single Sopapilla

$1.95

Churro

$6.50

Flan

$5.25

Tres Leches Cake

$7.25

Praline

$3.75

Chewy

$3.25

ICE CREAM

$2.50

SINGLE ITEMS

Single Cheese Enchilada

$3.25

Single Beef Enchilada

$3.25

Single Chicken Enchilada

$3.25

Single Spinach Enchilada

$3.25

Single Brisket Enchilada

$3.75

Single Shrimp Enchilada

$4.75

Single Bean & Cheese Burrito

$3.00

Single Chicken Burrito

$3.25

Single Beef Burrito

$3.25

Single Cheese Taco

$3.25

Single Beef Taco

$3.25

Single Chicken Taco

$3.25

Single Fajita Beef Taco

$4.50

Single Fajita Chicken Taco

$4.50

Single Shrimp Taco

$4.75

Single Fish Taco

$4.50

Single Chalupa

$3.50

Single Guacamole Chalupa

$4.25

Single Fajita Beef Chalupa

$4.75

Single Fajita Chicken Chalupa

$4.75

Single Tamale

$2.95

Single Jessiechanga

$10.00

Single Miachanga

$10.00

Single Lucy Beef

$11.00

Single Lucy Chicken

$11.00

Single Zakks

$4.25

Single Mamas Quesadilla

$4.75

SIDE ITEMS

Chicken Breast

$11.95

Beef Fajita

$12.95

Jumbo Shrimp

$3.00+

Fajita Set up

$9.95

Side Veggies

$4.95

Side Mexican Rice

$3.00+

Side White Rice

$3.00+

Side Refried Beans

$3.00+

Side Black Beans

$3.00+

Flour Tortillas

$0.75+

Corn Tortillas

$0.40+

Italian Dressing

$2.00

House Dressing

$2.00

Side Ranch Dressing

$2.00

Side Grated Cheese

$2.00

Side Sour Cream

$2.00

Side Cole Slaw

$2.95

Side Fresh Jalapenos

$1.95

Side Pickled Jalapenos

$2.00

Toreado (2)

$2.95

2oz Onions

$0.95

2oz Cilantro

$0.50

Side Pico de gallo

$2.95+

MARGARITAS

Frozen Margarita

On-the-Rocks Margarita

Skinny Margarita

Patrón Margarita

$12.00

Beerita

$15.50

Big Red-tia

$12.00

2 Sabores

$12.50

Meltdown

Paloma

$11.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$10.00

Ranch Water

Top Shelf

$13.00

Skinny Frozen

$11.00

BEER

Carta Blanca

$5.00

Corona

$5.00

Corona Light

$5.00

Dos Equis Amber

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$5.00

Heineken

$5.00

Modelo Espcial

$5.00

Negra Modelo

$5.00

Pacifico

$5.00

Tecaté

$5.00

Tecaté Light

$5.00

Sol

$5.00

Victoria

$5.00

Bohemia

$5.00

Corona Primier

$5.00

Corona Familiar

$5.00

Indio

$5.00

Budweiser

$5.00

Bud Light

$5.00

Coors Light

$5.00

Michelob Ultra

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Shiner

$5.00

Kaliber N/A

$5.00

Dos Equis Lager

$8.00+

Modelo Especial

$8.00+

WINES

Red

$7.50

Chardonnay

$7.50

Pinot Grigio

$8.00

Sangria

$8.50

LIQUOR

Bloody Mary

$11.00

Crown

$9.50

Jameson

$9.50

Jim Beam

$9.50

Jack Daniels

$9.50

Bacardi

$10.00

Bailey's

$9.00

Kaluha

$9.00

Dewars

$10.00

Bombay Sapphire

$10.00

Bloody Maria

$11.00

Mexican Martini

$12.00

Grey Goose

$11.00

Titos

$10.00

SHOTS

Sauza

$9.00

Patron Blanco

$10.00

Patron Repo

$11.00

Patron Anejo

$12.00

Partida

$10.00

Don Julio

$10.00

Heradura

$11.00

Jimador

$9.00

Jimador Repo

$9.50

CasaMigos

$12.00

CasaMigos Repo

$13.00

Crown

$9.00

Jack Daniels

$9.00

Bombay

$9.00

Jamerson

$9.00

Dewars

$9.00

Bicardi

$9.00

Titos

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Grandmarnier

$8.00

Cointreau

$8.00

Paleta

$10.00

Mexican Candy

$10.00

Green Tea

$10.00

Lemon Drop

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markRestroom
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markCatering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

Map
