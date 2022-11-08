- Home
Mia's Tex-Mex Restaurant 4334 Lemmon Ave
1,559 Reviews
$$
4334 Lemmon Ave
Dallas, TX 75219
APPETIZERS
Mia's Platter
Four cheese quesadillas, four chicken flautas and four nachos. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapenos.
Jack Hongos
Melted Monterey Jack cheese, mushrooms, onions and poblano peppers. Served with flour tortillas.
Queso Chorizo
Melted Monterey Jack cheese topped with chorizo(Mexican sausage), onions,peppers and tomatoes. Served with flour tortillas.
Flautitas
Eight chicken flautitas served with guacamole and sour cream.
Chile Con Queso
Sunset Sauce
Chile con Queso sauce mixed with Serrano peppers.
Guacamole
Mexican Shrimp Cocktail
Stuff Jalapenos
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp
QUESO BLANCO
NACHOS
Cheese Nachos
Bean and Cheese Nachos
Beef Nachos
Chicken Nachos
Beef Fajita Nachos
Chicken Fajita Nachos
Zakk’s Chicken Nachos
50/50 Fajita Nachos
Dennis “Jimenez” Brisket Nachos
Shrimp Nachos
Nachos Locos
Ground beef or shredded chicken, beans and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.
QUESDADILLAS
Cheese Quesadilla
Vegetable Quesadilla
Ground beef or shredded chicken, and cheese. Served with guacamole, sour cream and jalapeños.
Ground Beef Quesadilla
Shredded Chicken Quesadilla
Spinach Quesadilla
Beef Fajita Quesadilla
Chicken Fajita Quesadilla
50/50 Fajita Quesadilla
Brisket Quesadilla
Shrimp Quesadilla
Poblano and Mushroom
SOUP & SALAD
Dinner Salad
Taco Salad
Rainy Day Salad
Fresh romaine lettuce with grilled chicken or beef fajita, Monterey Jack and cheddar cheese, avocado, egg, bacon, cucumber, tomato and purple cabbage.
Bean Soup
Pinto Bean, Bacon, Onion and Tomato.
Tortilla Soup
Mexican Wedge Salad9.95
Mia's Cobb Salad
Chicken and Rice Soup
EGG DISHES
Huevos Rancheros
Huevos Rancheros Con Fajitas
Chilaquiles
Eggs scrambled with soft fried tortilla strips, onions, tomatoes, peppers and served with refried beans and potatoes
Paps Con Huevos
Served with refried beans.
Chorizo Con Huevos
Mexican Scrambled Eggs served with refried beans and potatoes.
DINNERS
Flauta Dinner
Four chicken flautas with sour cream, guacamole, rice and beans
Guadalajara Dinner
One bean chalupa, one beef taco, one cheese enchilada with chili and one soft cheese taco
Mexican Dinner
One beef taco, one cheese enchilada with chili, one tamale. Served with chili, rice and beans.
Brisket Enchiladas
Two grilled brisket enchiladas with Ranchero sauce, rice and beans
Beef Enchilada Dinner
Two beef enchiladas with chili, rice and beans
Chicken Enchilada Dinner
Two chicken enchiladas with sour cream sauce, rice and beans.
Shrimp Enchilada Dinner
Two shrimp enchiladas with sour cream sauce, rice and beans.
Enchilada Dinner
Two cheese enchiladas with chili, rice and beans
Enchiladas Verdes
Two enchiladas with tomatillo sauce, rice and beans. Choice of cheese, chicken or beef.
Pauley's
Two beef burritos, rice and beans and choice of one special side dish sauce
Ama's Plate
One cheese enchilada with chili, one cheese soft taco and one chicken enchilada with sour cream sauce.
Felipe's Dinner
One beef taco, one cheese enchilada with chili and one soft cheese taco
Irma's Special
One cheese soft taco, one cheese enchilada with chili. Served with rice and beans.
Joey's Favorite Plate
One beef taco, one cheese enchilada with chili. Served with rice and beans.
Lola's Special
One guacamole chalupa, one bean chalupa and one chili con queso chalupa
Miguelito's Special
One beef taco, one sour cream chicken enchilada and one cheese enchilada with chili
Spinach Enchilada Dinner
Two spinach enchiladas with Ranchero sauce, rice and beans
Taco Dinner
Two crispy beef tacos with rice and beans
Tamale Dinner
Two tamales with chili, rice and beans
Enchiladas Con Fajita
Enchiladas De Mole
Ruben's Favorite Plate
Gabriel Special
A LA CARTE
Beef Enchiladas (Al la Carte)
Beef Tacos (Al la Carte)
Brisket Enchiladas (Al la Carte)
Chalupas (Al la Carte)
Cheese Enchiladas (Al la Carte)
Cheese Tacos (Al la Carte)
Chicken Tacos (Al la Carte)
Sour Cream Chicken Enchiladas (Al la Carte)
Sunset Enchiladas (Al la Carte)
Tamales (Al la Carte)
Combination (3)
BRISKET TACOS
RELLENOS
CHIMICHANGAS
Michanga (Shredded Chicken)
Flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken, deep-fried, covered with Ranchero sauce and served with guacamole and sour cream.
Jessichanga (Ground Beef)
Flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken, deep-fried, covered with Ranchero sauce and served with guacamole and sour cream.
Lucychanga (Fajita Strips)
Flour tortillas filled with beef or chicken, deep-fried, covered with Ranchero sauce and served with guacamole and sour cream.
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
50/50 Fajitas
Combination of beef and chicken fajitas, served with onions, bell peppers, potatoes, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas.
Cowboy Platter
Combination of beef & chicken fajitas, grilled shrimp (3) and Eckrich sausage (4), served with onions, potatoes, bell peppers, guacamole, pico de gallo, rice and beans and your choice of flour or corn tortillas (4).
Fajitas
Sunset Fajitas
50/50 Sunset Fajitas
Shrimp Fajitas
Ribeye Fajitas
Veggie Fajitas
Tacos al Carbon
Marinated beef strips, broiled and rolled in flour tortillas. Served with bean soup, guacamole salad and pico de gallo.
Ribeye al Carbon
Marinated ribeye, broiled and rolled in flour tortillas. Served with bean soup, guacamole salad and pico de gallo.
Ribeye a la Mexicana
Marinated ribeye sautéed in onion, tomato and jalapeño. Served with rice and choice of beans.
Carne Asada
Thinly sliced marinated ribeye served on a bed of rice with bean soup, guacamole and pico de gallo.
Guiso a la Mexicana
Marinated beef or chicken fajita sautéed in onion tomato and jalapeño. Served with rice and choice of beans.
Tacos Callejeros
Three soft corn tacos filled with marinated chopped beef or chicken fajita served with grilled onions, jalapeño toreado, cilantro, Mexican rice, bean soup and salsas molcajete.
Camarones al Mojo de Ajo
Large shrimp sautéed in garlic butter sauce with Mexican white rice and sautéed vegetables.
Carmones a la Diabla
Large shrimp sautéed in our “chile de árbol” sauce. Served with sautéed vegetables and white rice.
Joe's Shrimp Tacos
Warm corn tortillas filled with fresh shrimp, sautéed onion, tomato and jalapeño peppers. Served with sautéed vegetables, white rice and Mexican coleslaw.
Tony's Tilapia Tacos
Warm corn tortillas filled with fresh Tilapia, sautéed onion, tomato and jalapeño peppers in a delicious butter sauce. Served with sautéed vegetables, white rice and Mexican coleslaw.
Ernesto's Special
Breast of chicken topped with sour cream sauce and Monterey Jack. Served with guacamole and rice.
Zakk's Tacos
Two soft corn tacos filled with a spicy chicken breast sauté. Served with black beans, Mexican white rice, cilantro, onions and “chile de árbol” salsa.
Pollo Asado
Guiso De Puerco
Guiso De Res Con Papas
Pollo Con Mole
Sophia's Special
Mexican Grilled Salmon
Shrimp Brochette
MAMA'S SPECIALTIES
Mama's Lemon Chicken
Lightly breaded chicken breast topped with a lemon butter sauce served with white rice black beans and salad.
Mama's Chicken Con Hongos
Grilled chicken breast served with sautéed Poblano peppers, mushrooms and onions. Includes rice and a dinner salad.
Mama's Quesadillas
Two corn tortillas filled with grilled chicken breast, Monterey Jack, Poblano peppers and onion. Includes rice.
Mama's Ribeye Con Hongos
Marinated ribeye steak sautéed in poblano peppers mushrooms and onions served rice and a dinner salad.
Mamas Burger
MAMA'S LITTLE PEPPERS
SPECIAL SAUCES
DESSERTS
SINGLE ITEMS
Single Cheese Enchilada
Single Beef Enchilada
Single Chicken Enchilada
Single Spinach Enchilada
Single Brisket Enchilada
Single Shrimp Enchilada
Single Bean & Cheese Burrito
Single Chicken Burrito
Single Beef Burrito
Single Cheese Taco
Single Beef Taco
Single Chicken Taco
Single Fajita Beef Taco
Single Fajita Chicken Taco
Single Shrimp Taco
Single Fish Taco
Single Chalupa
Single Guacamole Chalupa
Single Fajita Beef Chalupa
Single Fajita Chicken Chalupa
Single Tamale
Single Jessiechanga
Single Miachanga
Single Lucy Beef
Single Lucy Chicken
Single Zakks
Single Mamas Quesadilla
SIDE ITEMS
Chicken Breast
Beef Fajita
Jumbo Shrimp
Fajita Set up
Side Veggies
Side Mexican Rice
Side White Rice
Side Refried Beans
Side Black Beans
Flour Tortillas
Corn Tortillas
Italian Dressing
House Dressing
Side Ranch Dressing
Side Grated Cheese
Side Sour Cream
Side Cole Slaw
Side Fresh Jalapenos
Side Pickled Jalapenos
Toreado (2)
2oz Onions
2oz Cilantro
Side Pico de gallo
MARGARITAS
BEER
Carta Blanca
Corona
Corona Light
Dos Equis Amber
Dos Equis Lager
Heineken
Modelo Espcial
Negra Modelo
Pacifico
Tecaté
Tecaté Light
Sol
Victoria
Bohemia
Corona Primier
Corona Familiar
Indio
Budweiser
Bud Light
Coors Light
Michelob Ultra
Miller Lite
Shiner
Kaliber N/A
Dos Equis Lager
Modelo Especial
LIQUOR
SHOTS
Sauza
Patron Blanco
Patron Repo
Patron Anejo
Partida
Don Julio
Heradura
Jimador
Jimador Repo
CasaMigos
CasaMigos Repo
Crown
Jack Daniels
Bombay
Jamerson
Dewars
Bicardi
Titos
Grey Goose
Grandmarnier
Cointreau
Paleta
Mexican Candy
Green Tea
Lemon Drop
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
4334 Lemmon Ave, Dallas, TX 75219
Photos coming soon!