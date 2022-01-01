Milagro Tacos & Cantina
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Milagro, from chef Jesus Carmona, focuses on Tijuana-style street food, including dishes like beef birria tacos, pork tacos, and Sineloa-style ceviche. The restaurant also serves a burger loaded with sautéed shrimp, chicharron, avocado mousse, asado cheese, and jalapeno glaze.
Location
440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75212
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Soirée Coffee Bar - 320 Singleton Blvd Suite 190
No Reviews
320 Singleton Boulevard Dallas, TX 75212
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Dallas
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Design District
4.6 • 6,763
1212 Oak Lawn Ave Dallas, TX 75207
View restaurant
Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar - Henderson
4.6 • 5,516
2708 N Henderson Ave Dallas, TX 75206
View restaurant