Milagro Tacos & Cantina

review star

No reviews yet

440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100

Dallas, TX 75212

Order Again

Popular Items

PAISANO
ELOTE (MEXICAN STREET CORN)
BURRITO TEXANO

Starters

CHIPS CON QUESO Y SALSA

CHIPS CON QUESO Y SALSA

$4.50

Crunchy Chips, Queso & Salsa

CHIPS & SALSA

CHIPS & SALSA

$3.25

Crunchy Chips, Delicious Salsa

GUACAMOLE, CHIPS & SALSA

$5.25

Fresh Avocado, Roasted Tomato Salsa, & Crispy Chips

AMAZING TORTILLA SOUP

AMAZING TORTILLA SOUP

$4.50

Grilled Chicken, Asadero Cheese, Diced Avocado, Tortilla Strips

MILAGRO TRIO

MILAGRO TRIO

$6.75

Crunchy Chips, Queso, Guac, & Salsa

ELOTE (MEXICAN STREET CORN)

ELOTE (MEXICAN STREET CORN)

$4.50

Grilled Roasted Corn, Chipotle Mayonnaise, & Cotijua cheese

MOLE FRIES

MOLE FRIES

$6.25

French Fries, Drizzled with Mole Sauce, Crema Fresca, and Cotija Cheese.

Trendy Tacos

PULPO

PULPO

$5.75

Corn Tortilla, Grilled Marinated Octopus, Asadero Cheese, Fresh Avocados, & Micro Greens

GOBERNADOR

GOBERNADOR

$5.25

Flour Tortilla, Sautéed Shrimp, Chile de Arbol Sauce, Asadero Chese, Pico de Gallo & Crema Fresca

CAMARON AL CILANTRO

CAMARON AL CILANTRO

$5.25

Corn Tortilla, Sautéed Shrimp, Cilantro- Salsa, Asero Cheese & Julianne Veggies

CHEF FOR FARMERS

CHEF FOR FARMERS

$4.75

Corn Tortilla, Julianne Carrots, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Cilantro-Pesto, Pico de Gallo, Cojita Cheese

PAISANO

PAISANO

$4.75

Flour Tortilla, Choice of Beef or Chicken, Asadero Cheese, Refried Beans, Sliced Avocado & Pico de Gallo

Foodie Tacos

COSTRA DE SALMON

COSTRA DE SALMON

$5.75

Corn Tortilla, Smoked Salmon, Asadero Cheese, Sliced Avocado & Crema Fresca

MAR Y TIERRA

MAR Y TIERRA

$5.75

Flour Tortilla, Carne Asada, Grilled Octopus, Sauteed Shrimp, Sliced Avocado & Pico de Gallo

Tradicional Tacos

CARNE ASADA

CARNE ASADA

$2.99

Grilled Marinated Aguayon Steak

POLLO AL PASTOR

POLLO AL PASTOR

$2.99

Achiote Citrus Marinated Chicken with Grilled Pineapple

CARNITAS

CARNITAS

$2.99

Shredded Pork Confit - Michoacan Style

BARBACOA

BARBACOA

$2.99

Slow-Cooked Chile Rojo Shredded Beef

Daily Taco Features

ENSENADA FISH TACO **Tuesday Only**

ENSENADA FISH TACO **Tuesday Only**

$5.75

Corn Tortilla, Crumbled Chicharron, Crusted Cod Fish with Avocado Mousse, Pickle Onions, Crema Fresca & Pico de Gallo **Only available on Tuesday**

Brisket Taco Wensdays Only

Brisket Taco Wensdays Only

$5.75

Corn Tortilla, Avocado Mousse, Crispy Pork Belly, Caramelized Onions, and Habanero Achiote Salsa **Only available on Wednesday**

BIRRIA TACOS **Thursday Only**

BIRRIA TACOS **Thursday Only**

$12.00

Corn Tortilla, Asadero Cheese, Beef Birria, Served with Birria Consome *Comes 3 to the order* **Only available on Thursday**

Fajita Friday **Fridays Only

Chicken or Beef Fajitas, Served with Pinto Beans, Pico de Gallo, & Guacamole

Campeona Burger

Brioche Bun, Sauteed Shrimp, Asadero Cheese, Crumble Chicharon, Jalapeno Glaze, Fresh Cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole
Burger

Burger

$9.75

Brioche Bun, Sauteed Shrimp, Asadero Cheese, Crumble Chicharon, Jalapeno Glaze, Fresh Cabbage, Pico de Gallo and Guacamole

Veggie Bowls

Veggie Bowl

Veggie Bowl

$8.95

Julianne Carrots, Zucchini, Yellow Squash, Pesto, Pico de Gallo and Cotiga Cheese

Burritos

BURRITO TEXANO

$9.75

Flour Tortilla, Your Choice of Carne Asada or Chicken Al Pastor, Refried Beans, Crispy Fries, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo

Something Sweet

PLATANOS FRITOS

$4.75

Fried Sweet Plantains with Crema Fresca, Cinnamon & Suga

CHURROS

$4.75

Quesadillas

Cheese Quesadilla

$8.75

Large Flour Tortilla, Asadero Cheese

NA Bev

Topo Chico

Topo Chico

$4.00
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$4.00
Grapefruit Jarrito

Grapefruit Jarrito

$3.00

Jarrito Mineral

$3.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Milagro, from chef Jesus Carmona, focuses on Tijuana-style street food, including dishes like beef birria tacos, pork tacos, and Sineloa-style ceviche. The restaurant also serves a burger loaded with sautéed shrimp, chicharron, avocado mousse, asado cheese, and jalapeno glaze.

Location

440 Singleton Blvd Suite 100, Dallas, TX 75212

Directions

