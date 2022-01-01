Shrimp salad in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
17370 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Shrimp Noodle Salad
|$15.99
Glass noodles tossed with shrimp, red and green onions, tomato, red and green bell peppers. Flavored with lemongrass and lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.
Rex's Seafood and Market
920 S Harwood St., Dallas
|Rex’s Shrimp Salad
|$18.00
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas
|Shrimp Salad
|$10.95
Grilled baby shrimp topped green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Blackened Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens, fried onion strings, crispy tortilla strips, and pico de gallo. Served with house made lime-cilantro vinaigrette
|Red Hot Shrimp Salad
|$14.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, celery, cheddar jack cheese, choice of dressing
Standard Service Dallas
5631 Alta Ave, Dallas
|CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD
|$19.00
battered shrimp tossed in sesame – sweet & sour, shaved cabbages, greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, carrot, sweet peppers, edamame & crispy wontons in ginger – carrot vinaigrette