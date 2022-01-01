Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Dallas

Dallas restaurants
Dallas restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Item pic

 

Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine

17370 Preston Rd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Noodle Salad$15.99
Glass noodles tossed with shrimp, red and green onions, tomato, red and green bell peppers. Flavored with lemongrass and lime dressing on a bed of lettuce.
More about Banana Leaf Thai Cuisine
Rex's Seafood and Market image

WRAPS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

920 S Harwood St., Dallas

Avg 4.5 (116 reviews)
Takeout
Rex’s Shrimp Salad$18.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Rex's Seafood and Market image

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Rex's Seafood and Market

6713 W. Northwest Highway, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (2274 reviews)
Takeout
Rex’s Shrimp Salad$18.00
More about Rex's Seafood and Market
Fish N Tails Oyster Bar image

 

Fish N Tails Oyster Bar

1152 North Buckner Blvd, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Shrimp Salad$10.95
Grilled baby shrimp topped green leaf lettuce, sliced tomato, onions, cucumber, avocado, and parmesan cheese.
More about Fish N Tails Oyster Bar
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Blackened Shrimp Salad$14.00
Mixed greens, fried onion strings, crispy tortilla strips, and pico de gallo. Served with house made lime-cilantro vinaigrette
Red Hot Shrimp Salad$14.00
Mixed greens with tomatoes, celery, cheddar jack cheese, choice of dressing
More about The Pour House
Item pic

SALADS • CHICKEN

Standard Service Dallas

5631 Alta Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (721 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CRISPY SESAME SHRIMP SALAD$19.00
battered shrimp tossed in sesame – sweet & sour, shaved cabbages, greens, mandarin oranges, avocado, carrot, sweet peppers, edamame & crispy wontons in ginger – carrot vinaigrette
More about Standard Service Dallas

