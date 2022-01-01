Pepperoni pizza in Dallas
Dallas restaurants that serve pepperoni pizza
Carte Blanche
2114 Greenville Ave, Dallas
|Pepperoni Pizza Pretzel
|$5.50
Hot calabrese salami, San Marzano tomato, mozzarella
Savory Crossings
5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas
|Pizza - Pepperoni (Slice)
|$4.25
red sauce, mozzarella, classic large pepperoni
|Pizza - Pepperoni (Whole)
|$14.95
red sauce, mozzarella, classic large pepperoni
PIZZA
Eno's Pizza Tavern
407 N Bishop Ave., Dallas
|Kids Pepperoni Pizza
|$6.00
4436 Lemmon Ave
4436 Lemmon Ave, Dallas
|#8 Lemon Ave Loaded Pepperoni Pizza Regular
|$14.99
PIZZA • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Bowlounge
167 Turtle Creek Blvd, Dallas
|PEPPERONI PIZZA
|$11.00
State and Allen
2400 Allen St, Dallas
|Pepperoni Pizza Pita
|$7.50