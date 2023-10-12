Save $10 on Wed, Mon, Tue, and Thu
SAVEDAY6541
Copied!
LUNCH MENU

ANTIPASTI

BRUSCHETTA

$10.00

fresh tomatoes, olive oil, basil,

CALLAMARI FRITTI

$12.00

side of marinara

MOZZARELLA FRITTA

$10.00

side of ranch or marinara

STUFFED MUSHROOMS

$12.00

with crab meat, shrimp, herbs, brandy tomato cream sauce

INSALATE/SALADS

MOZZARELLA CAPRESE

$11.00

slices of milky mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic, olive oil

CEASAR SALAD

$10.00

romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan caesar dressing, and croutons add chicken $5/shrimp $8/salmon $12

ARUGULA

$10.00

arugula leaves tossed with parmesan vinaigrette, and croutons add chicken $5/ shrimp$8/ salmon $12

L SIDE MIX GREEN SALAD

$5.00
Side Caesar

$6.50

PORTA'S PASTA CORNER

SAGHETTINI POMODORO

$11.00

light tomato basil sauce; add meat sauce $4/meatballs $4/italian sausage $4/chicken $5/shrimp $8

LASAGNA BOLOGNESE

$15.00

beef, ricotta, parmesan, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella

RAVIOLLI

$12.00

cheese or spinach with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella

FETTUCCINE ALFREDO

$14.00

add meatballs $4/italian sausage $4/ chicken $5/shrimp $8/salmon $12/veggie (primavera) $5

LINGUINE DI MARE

$19.00

sautéed mussels, calamari, shrimp, basil, garlic, spicy marinara sauce

PAPPARDELLE BOLONESE

$15.00

pappardelle pasta with meat sauce

TORTELLINI ALLA VODKA

$17.00

with garlic, fresh tomatoes, basil, chicken, vodka tomato cream sauce

TORTELLINI DI FORMAGGIO

$14.00

with garlic, herbs, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, cream sauce

GNOCCHI POMODORO

$14.00

with garlic, herbs, fresh tomatoes white tomato sauce

LINGUINE VONGOLE

$18.00

linguine pasta with garlic, basil white wine clam sauce or red sauce

HOUSE SPECIALTIES

CHICKEN PARMIGIANA

$14.00

chicken breast baked in tomato sauce, mozzarella, side veggie

CHICKEN MEDITERRANEA

$16.00

topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, oven baked, side pasta

CHICKEN MARSALA

$15.00

sautéed shallots, mushrooms/marsala wine brown sauce, side risotto)

CHICKEN SALTINBOCA

$16.00

chicken breast sautéed in garlic, spinach, prosciutto white wine cream sauce, over pasta & veggie

VEAL PARMIGIANA

$19.00

veal breaded and baked in tomato sauce, mozzarella, side veggie)

VEAL MEDITERRANEA

$21.00

topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, asparagus, mozzarella, oven baked, side pasta

VEAL MARSALA

$20.00

sautéed shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine brown sauce, side risotto)

VEAL SALTINBOCA

$21.00

sautéed in garlic, spinach, prosciutto white wine cream sauce, over pasta & veggie

PESCE/FISH

SALMON PICCATA

$23.00

sautéed in garlic white wine lemon butter sauce with capers, pasta, veggie

TILAPIA ALLA LEMONE

$18.00

sautéed in garlic, cherry tomatoes mustard cream sauce over baby spinach

PIZZA 10'' ONLY

CLASIC CHEESE PIZZA

$13.00+

pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil

#11 BACON BRESKFAST PIZZA

$16.00+

fresh mozzarella crispy bacon, 2 eggs, green onions, arugula

#10 VEGGIE PIZZA

$18.00+

cherry tomatoes, artichoke, peppers, onions, olives, baby spinach, mozzarella

#9 HAWAIIN PIZZA

$16.00+

hame and pineapple, fresh mozzarella

#8 BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.00+

buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella chicken, red & green onions, blue cheese

#7 BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA

$18.00+

bbq sauce, chicken, red onions and cilantro, fresh mozzarella

#6 SUPRIME PIZZA

$19.00+

fresh mozzarella, meats & veggie extra cheese

#5 SICILIANA

$18.00+

pepperoni, sausage, fresh oregano fresh mozzarella cheese

#4 SPICY SAUSAGE

$17.00+

fresh mozzarella, spicy sausage, sweet peppers, onions

#3 PEPPERONI

$14.00+

fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano

#2 CAPRESE PIZZA

$15.00+

fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil

#1 BELLO CLASICO/CHEESE

$13.00+

fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce, oregano

CALZONE

RICOTTA & MOZZARELLA CALZONE

$10.00

ricotta & mozzarella

STROMBOLI CALZONE

$12.00

SAUSAGE ROLL CALZONE

$12.00

SUB'S

MEATBALL SUB

$13.00

with marinara, topped with mozzarella, side extra small salad

ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB

$13.00

link sausage, peppers, onions, cheese, topped with mozzarella, extra small salad

GRILLED CHICKEN SUB

$13.00
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB

$13.00
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB

$13.00

mushrooms, peppers, onions, topped with mozzarella cheese, side extra small salad

KID'S MENU

K.CHICKEN PARMESAN

$9.00

K.FETTUCCINE

$9.00

KID'S PIZZA 7''- 8''

$9.00

K.LASAGNA

$9.00

K.SPAGHETTI

$9.00

K.RAVIOLI

$9.00

KID'S SODA

$2.50

DOLCI/DESSERT

TIRAMISU

$7.00
ITALIAN CREAM CAKE

$7.00
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

$7.00
BLACK FOREST CHEESECAKE

$7.00
GELATO/PISTACHIO

$7.00
GELATO/VANILA

$7.00
CAPPUCCINO PIE

$7.00
SPUMONI ICE CREAN

$7.00
CANNOLI

$7.00

LUNCH SPECIAL

#1 SLICE PIZZA, SALAD & SODA

$12.99

#2 2 SLICES & SODA

$12.99
# 3/10" Pizza/Drink Lunch Special

$12.99

#4 Chicken & Spinach Lasagna

$12.99
#5 Manicotti

$12.99
BURRATA CAPRESE

$11.99

POLLO CACCIATORER

$15.99

garlic, basil, mushrooms, artichoke, white wine cream sauce, side pasta & veggie

TILAPIA PICCATA

$17.99

sautéed with herbs, garlic, spinach, white wine lemon cream sauce, over pasta & veggie

SIDE ORDERS

SIDE MEATBALLS

$6.00

SIDE ITALIAN SAUSAGE

$6.00

CHICKEN

$7.00

SIDE VEGGIES

$7.00

SIDE MARINARA

$3.00

SIDE ALFREDO

$5.00

SIDE SPINACH

$5.00

SIDE MUSHROOMS

$5.00

SIDE BROCCOLI

$5.00

ITALIAN SAUSAGE, PEPPERS, ONIONS

$8.00

COFFEE

DRIP COFFEE

$3.25

CON PANA

$3.50

CAFFE LATTE

$4.75

CAPPUCCINO

$4.25

MACCHIATO

$3.75

AMERICANO

$3.50

DOPPIO

$3.25

ESPRESSO

$3.00

BEVERAGE

DR PEPPER

$3.25

MTN-DEW

$3.25

RED BULL

$5.00

SAN PELEGRINO

$4.00

ORANGE JUICE

$4.50

BOTTLE WATER

$2.50

MILK

$4.25

HOT CHOKOLATE

$4.25

HOT TEA

$3.25

ICE TEA

$3.25

ROOT BEER

$3.25

PINK LEMONADE

$3.25

ORANGE SODA

$3.25

SIERRA MIST

$3.25

DIET PEPSI

$3.25

PEPPSI

$3.25

