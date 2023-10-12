Porta Di Roma
1623 Main St,Ste 104
Dallas, TX 75201
LUNCH MENU
ANTIPASTI
INSALATE/SALADS
MOZZARELLA CAPRESE
slices of milky mozzarella, tomatoes, fresh basil, balsamic, olive oil
CEASAR SALAD
romaine lettuce tossed with parmesan caesar dressing, and croutons add chicken $5/shrimp $8/salmon $12
ARUGULA
arugula leaves tossed with parmesan vinaigrette, and croutons add chicken $5/ shrimp$8/ salmon $12
L SIDE MIX GREEN SALAD
Side Caesar
PORTA'S PASTA CORNER
SAGHETTINI POMODORO
light tomato basil sauce; add meat sauce $4/meatballs $4/italian sausage $4/chicken $5/shrimp $8
LASAGNA BOLOGNESE
beef, ricotta, parmesan, marinara sauce topped with mozzarella
RAVIOLLI
cheese or spinach with marinara sauce topped with mozzarella
FETTUCCINE ALFREDO
add meatballs $4/italian sausage $4/ chicken $5/shrimp $8/salmon $12/veggie (primavera) $5
LINGUINE DI MARE
sautéed mussels, calamari, shrimp, basil, garlic, spicy marinara sauce
PAPPARDELLE BOLONESE
pappardelle pasta with meat sauce
TORTELLINI ALLA VODKA
with garlic, fresh tomatoes, basil, chicken, vodka tomato cream sauce
TORTELLINI DI FORMAGGIO
with garlic, herbs, artichoke hearts, sun-dried tomatoes, cream sauce
GNOCCHI POMODORO
with garlic, herbs, fresh tomatoes white tomato sauce
LINGUINE VONGOLE
linguine pasta with garlic, basil white wine clam sauce or red sauce
HOUSE SPECIALTIES
CHICKEN PARMIGIANA
chicken breast baked in tomato sauce, mozzarella, side veggie
CHICKEN MEDITERRANEA
topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, mozzarella, oven baked, side pasta
CHICKEN MARSALA
sautéed shallots, mushrooms/marsala wine brown sauce, side risotto)
CHICKEN SALTINBOCA
chicken breast sautéed in garlic, spinach, prosciutto white wine cream sauce, over pasta & veggie
VEAL PARMIGIANA
veal breaded and baked in tomato sauce, mozzarella, side veggie)
VEAL MEDITERRANEA
topped with fresh tomatoes, spinach, asparagus, mozzarella, oven baked, side pasta
VEAL MARSALA
sautéed shallots, mushrooms, marsala wine brown sauce, side risotto)
VEAL SALTINBOCA
sautéed in garlic, spinach, prosciutto white wine cream sauce, over pasta & veggie
PESCE/FISH
PIZZA 10'' ONLY
CLASIC CHEESE PIZZA
pizza sauce, mozzarella, fresh basil
#11 BACON BRESKFAST PIZZA
fresh mozzarella crispy bacon, 2 eggs, green onions, arugula
#10 VEGGIE PIZZA
cherry tomatoes, artichoke, peppers, onions, olives, baby spinach, mozzarella
#9 HAWAIIN PIZZA
hame and pineapple, fresh mozzarella
#8 BUFFALO CHICKEN PIZZA
buffalo sauce, fresh mozzarella chicken, red & green onions, blue cheese
#7 BBQ CHICKEN PIZZA
bbq sauce, chicken, red onions and cilantro, fresh mozzarella
#6 SUPRIME PIZZA
fresh mozzarella, meats & veggie extra cheese
#5 SICILIANA
pepperoni, sausage, fresh oregano fresh mozzarella cheese
#4 SPICY SAUSAGE
fresh mozzarella, spicy sausage, sweet peppers, onions
#3 PEPPERONI
fresh mozzarella, pepperoni, oregano
#2 CAPRESE PIZZA
fresh mozzarella, cherry tomatoes, basil
#1 BELLO CLASICO/CHEESE
fresh mozzarella, pizza sauce, oregano
CALZONE
SUB'S
MEATBALL SUB
with marinara, topped with mozzarella, side extra small salad
ITALIAN SAUSAGE SUB
link sausage, peppers, onions, cheese, topped with mozzarella, extra small salad
GRILLED CHICKEN SUB
CHICKEN PARMESAN SUB
PHILLY CHEESESTEAK SUB
mushrooms, peppers, onions, topped with mozzarella cheese, side extra small salad
KID'S MENU
DOLCI/DESSERT
LUNCH SPECIAL
#1 SLICE PIZZA, SALAD & SODA
#2 2 SLICES & SODA
# 3/10" Pizza/Drink Lunch Special
#4 Chicken & Spinach Lasagna
#5 Manicotti
BURRATA CAPRESE
POLLO CACCIATORER
garlic, basil, mushrooms, artichoke, white wine cream sauce, side pasta & veggie
TILAPIA PICCATA
sautéed with herbs, garlic, spinach, white wine lemon cream sauce, over pasta & veggie
SIDE ORDERS
COFFEE
BEVERAGE
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 11:00 pm
