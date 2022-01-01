Dallas burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Dallas

BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

5301 Alpha Road., Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Trio$9.99
Onion Rings$3.79
More about BurgerIM
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS

SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS

6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4 (28 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large French Fries$4.99
Crispy Chicken sandwich$6.99
1/4 lb Classic Burger$6.99
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
Dee's Place - Food Truck image

 

Dee's Place - Food Truck

7508 Ambassador Row, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Catfish Nuggets$15.00
Fried Chicken$15.00
Buffalo Wings$15.00
More about Dee's Place - Food Truck
Liberty Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger

1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (3758 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
The Traitor$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
The Liberty Burger$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
Kid BURGER$7.00
4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
More about Liberty Burger
Son of a Butcher image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Son of a Butcher

2026 Greenville ave, Dallas

Avg 4.7 (919 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Slider Sleeve$45.00
Butcher's Dozen - Choose any 4 slider flavors (Feeds 4-6)
Comeback Chicken$3.95
Fried chicken, American cheese, comeback sauce, pickle
Classic Wagyu$3.95
Wagyu beef, comeback sauce, American cheese, pickle
More about Son of a Butcher
Liberty Burger image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Liberty Burger

5181 Keller Springs, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3257 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Big O Rings$5.00
Big, thick cut, Steak House style Onion Rings.
Kid BURGER$7.00
4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
The Traitor$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
More about Liberty Burger
SkinnyFATS @ Uptown image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Uptown

3700 Mckinney Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Fries$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
Balls$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #640, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Vanderslice$10.48
Two Quarter Pound Beef Patties, Two Slices of American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Onions
Half/Half$4.35
Half Order of Fries and a Half Order of Haystack Onions.
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
Haystack Onions$4.25
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
The Pour House image

 

The Pour House

1300 W Davis St, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$11.50
Cheddar jack cheese in a chipotle flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, house salsa, and sour cream. with your choice of protein
Ultimate Cheeseburger$13.50
Cheddar, Monterey jack, and American Cheese
Cheeseburger Sliders$11.50
Mini Angus beef patties with American Cheese. Served with pickles and onions
More about The Pour House
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood image

 

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Farm Burger$9.33
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with:
Cheddar cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions
Haystack Onions$4.25
Shoestring onions fried and battered to perfection!
Served with Spicy Ranch
Vanderslice$10.48
2 perfectly seasoned 1/4 pound patties. Topped with: Two slices of American Cheese, House made 1000 Island, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
Top Round - Dallas image

 

Top Round - Dallas

4800 Bryan Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tots$2.99
Crispy Tater Tots
Buffalo Chicken$8.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on a Sesame Bun
Beef on Weck$8.29
Slow Roasted Roast Beef, Au Jus, Seasoning Shake, Atomic Horseradish, on a Weck Bun
More about Top Round - Dallas
Liberty Burger image

 

Liberty Burger

5211 Forest Lane, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Traitor$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
Crunchy$9.00
With Spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries, maple almonds, tart green apples, seasoned croutons.
The Liberty Burger$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
More about Liberty Burger
BurgerIM image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS

BurgerIM

1722 N. Market St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (213 reviews)
Takeout
More about BurgerIM
Alamo Club image

HAMBURGERS

Alamo Club

1919 Greenville Ave, dallas

Avg 4.7 (226 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Alamo Club

