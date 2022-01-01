Dallas burger restaurants you'll love
Must-try burger restaurants in Dallas
More about BurgerIM
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
5301 Alpha Road., Dallas
|Popular items
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|Trio
|$9.99
|Onion Rings
|$3.79
More about SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • HAMBURGERS
SOLO BURGERS AND WINGS
6413 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Large French Fries
|$4.99
|Crispy Chicken sandwich
|$6.99
|1/4 lb Classic Burger
|$6.99
More about Dee's Place - Food Truck
Dee's Place - Food Truck
7508 Ambassador Row, Dallas
|Popular items
|Catfish Nuggets
|$15.00
|Fried Chicken
|$15.00
|Buffalo Wings
|$15.00
More about Liberty Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger
1904 Abrams Parkway, Dallas
|Popular items
|The Traitor
|$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
|The Liberty Burger
|$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
|Kid BURGER
|$7.00
4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
More about Son of a Butcher
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Son of a Butcher
2026 Greenville ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Slider Sleeve
|$45.00
Butcher's Dozen - Choose any 4 slider flavors (Feeds 4-6)
|Comeback Chicken
|$3.95
Fried chicken, American cheese, comeback sauce, pickle
|Classic Wagyu
|$3.95
Wagyu beef, comeback sauce, American cheese, pickle
More about Liberty Burger
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Liberty Burger
5181 Keller Springs, Dallas
|Popular items
|Big O Rings
|$5.00
Big, thick cut, Steak House style Onion Rings.
|Kid BURGER
|$7.00
4 oz Beef patty, Choose With or Without cheese, comes Plain and Dry. Served with your choice of Skinny Fries or Fruit.
|The Traitor
|$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
More about SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
3700 Mckinney Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
|Balls
|$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
|Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #640, Dallas
|Popular items
|The Vanderslice
|$10.48
Two Quarter Pound Beef Patties, Two Slices of American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Onions
|Half/Half
|$4.35
Half Order of Fries and a Half Order of Haystack Onions.
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
|Haystack Onions
|$4.25
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
More about The Pour House
The Pour House
1300 W Davis St, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$11.50
Cheddar jack cheese in a chipotle flour tortilla, served with pico de gallo, house salsa, and sour cream. with your choice of protein
|Ultimate Cheeseburger
|$13.50
Cheddar, Monterey jack, and American Cheese
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$11.50
Mini Angus beef patties with American Cheese. Served with pickles and onions
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Popular items
|Farm Burger
|$9.33
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with:
Cheddar cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions
|Haystack Onions
|$4.25
Shoestring onions fried and battered to perfection!
Served with Spicy Ranch
|Vanderslice
|$10.48
2 perfectly seasoned 1/4 pound patties. Topped with: Two slices of American Cheese, House made 1000 Island, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
More about Top Round - Dallas
Top Round - Dallas
4800 Bryan Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Tots
|$2.99
Crispy Tater Tots
|Buffalo Chicken
|$8.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on a Sesame Bun
|Beef on Weck
|$8.29
Slow Roasted Roast Beef, Au Jus, Seasoning Shake, Atomic Horseradish, on a Weck Bun
More about Liberty Burger
Liberty Burger
5211 Forest Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|The Traitor
|$9.00
GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST, SWISS CHEESE, APPLEWOOD-SMOKED
BACON, AVOCADO, LETTUCE, ONION, TOMATO, AND A BASIL GARLIC
AIOLI. SERVED ON A HEALTHY MULTIGRAIN BREAD.
|Crunchy
|$9.00
With Spring greens, feta cheese, cranberries, maple almonds, tart green apples, seasoned croutons.
|The Liberty Burger
|$7.00
A classic Burger made from our custom Beef blend, served with Leaf Lettuce, Ripe Tomato, Red Onion, and Pickles on a toasted Brioche Bun.
More about BurgerIM
SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS
BurgerIM
1722 N. Market St, Dallas