Dallas Asian fusion restaurants you'll love

Dallas restaurants
Must-try Asian fusion restaurants in Dallas

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

Takeout
Popular items
Fried Dumplings (6)$5.50
Chicken Dumplings
Banh Mi$6.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
Pho$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Asian Mint | Inwood Village

 

Asian Mint | Inwood Village

5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas

Takeout
Popular items
House Fried Rice$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Pad Kee Mow$13.45
Spicy. rice noodle, chili, black soy, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
Asian Vegetable Stir Fry$14.45
Broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, snap pea, carrot, scallion, white onion, bamboo shoot, cabbage, so healthy.
Red Stix Asian Street Food

 

Red Stix Asian Street Food

6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (92 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wings - Sweet & Spicy (5)$8.45
Crispy chicken wings glazed with sweet and spicy sauce. Garnished with garlic chips, cilantro, and green onions, gluten free.
Drunken Noods - Teriyaki Chicken$11.95
Thick, rice noodles with bell peppers, carrots, Thai basil, green onion, jalapenos & cilantro are tossed in a slightly sweet brown sauce, with and your choice of robata grill Stix.
Crack'lin Fried Rice$13.95
Wok-seared beef tenderloin and shrimp are tossed with carrots, corn, and peas then topped with a sunny side-up egg, fresh cucumber, cilantro and our signature crispy chicken crack'lin.
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
SUSHI • NOODLES

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Basil Fried Rice$13.45
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper.
House Fried Rice$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Summer Rolls$6.45
Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.
DanSungSa

 

DanSungSa

11407 Emerald Street, Dallas

Takeout
Popular items
Chapaguri$8.99
The noodles they made in the movie "Parasite". It is a mix of Chapageti and Neoguri noodles. Chapaguri/짜빠구리.
Sesame Tofu$13.99
Cubed fried and battered tofu tossed in sesame sauce.
Asian Salad$7.99
Spring mix salad with Korean inspired vinaigrette. 샐러드.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

Takeout
Popular items
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Original Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Orange Chicken$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
Pho Crimson
PHO • NOODLES

PHO • NOODLES

Pho Crimson

3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas

Avg 4.1 (1353 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pho$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Fried Dumplings (6)$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
Fried Rice$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
Loro Dallas

 

Loro Dallas

1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas

TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
TG Crispy Potatoes$6.25
miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions
**soy, onion, sesame
TG Sweet Corn Fritters$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
TG Oak Grilled Snap Peas$7.00
kimchee emulsion, sriracha powder, lemon zest
**gluten, soy, shellfish, garlic, fish, sesame
(vegan without the kimchee emulsion)
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

 

Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice

2920 West Northwest Highway, Dallas

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Side French Fries$1.59
Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.
Combo Fried Rice$7.19
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Offered in spicy (as pictured) or regular. Available in small or large.
Beef Vegetable Eggroll$0.99
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
Sky Blossom
NOODLES

NOODLES

Sky Blossom

1514 Elm St., Dallas

Avg 3.9 (449 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pad Thai$10.50
Stir-fry with bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, egg and PEANUTS.
Steamed Dumplings (6)$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
Teriyaki Beef$11.00
Teriyaki beef serve with broccoli, sesame and jasmine rice.
KRIO

 

KRIO

233 W 7th St #100, Dallas

TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Shrimp PoBoy$14.00
Tartar sauce, lettuce & tomato
Jambalaya Eggrolls$6.00
Chicken jambalaya served with sweet chili sauce
C'Asian Poutine$10.00
