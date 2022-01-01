Dallas Asian fusion restaurants you'll love
Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Fried Dumplings (6)
|$5.50
Chicken Dumplings
|Banh Mi
|$6.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
|Pho
|$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
Asian Mint | Inwood Village
5450 W Lovers Ln. Suite 222, Dallas
|House Fried Rice
|$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|Pad Kee Mow
|$13.45
Spicy. rice noodle, chili, black soy, Thai basil, egg, red bell pepper, tomato, romaine lettuce.
|Asian Vegetable Stir Fry
|$14.45
Broccoli, bok choy, mushroom, snap pea, carrot, scallion, white onion, bamboo shoot, cabbage, so healthy.
Red Stix Asian Street Food
6501 Hillcrest Ave, Dallas
|Wings - Sweet & Spicy (5)
|$8.45
Crispy chicken wings glazed with sweet and spicy sauce. Garnished with garlic chips, cilantro, and green onions, gluten free.
|Drunken Noods - Teriyaki Chicken
|$11.95
Thick, rice noodles with bell peppers, carrots, Thai basil, green onion, jalapenos & cilantro are tossed in a slightly sweet brown sauce, with and your choice of robata grill Stix.
|Crack'lin Fried Rice
|$13.95
Wok-seared beef tenderloin and shrimp are tossed with carrots, corn, and peas then topped with a sunny side-up egg, fresh cucumber, cilantro and our signature crispy chicken crack'lin.
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Green Basil Fried Rice
|$13.45
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper.
|House Fried Rice
|$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|Summer Rolls
|$6.45
Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.
DanSungSa
11407 Emerald Street, Dallas
|Chapaguri
|$8.99
The noodles they made in the movie "Parasite". It is a mix of Chapageti and Neoguri noodles. Chapaguri/짜빠구리.
|Sesame Tofu
|$13.99
Cubed fried and battered tofu tossed in sesame sauce.
|Asian Salad
|$7.99
Spring mix salad with Korean inspired vinaigrette. 샐러드.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|Original Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
|Orange Chicken
|$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
Pho Crimson
3000 Blackburn Street, Dallas
|Pho
|$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
|Fried Dumplings (6)
|$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
|Fried Rice
|$12.00
Stir-fry with yellow onions, carrots, peas, and egg.
Loro Dallas
1812 North Haskell AVE, Dallas
|TG Crispy Potatoes
|$6.25
miso mustard, yuzu aioli, toasted white sesame, green onions
**soy, onion, sesame
|TG Sweet Corn Fritters
|$8.00
sriracha aioli, cilantro
**gluten, dairy, egg, soy
|TG Oak Grilled Snap Peas
|$7.00
kimchee emulsion, sriracha powder, lemon zest
**gluten, soy, shellfish, garlic, fish, sesame
(vegan without the kimchee emulsion)
Mr. Wong's Chicken & Rice
2920 West Northwest Highway, Dallas
|Side French Fries
|$1.59
Made to order French Fries are available in Small or Large.
|Combo Fried Rice
|$7.19
Chicken, beef, and shrimp wok tossed with fried rice. Offered in spicy (as pictured) or regular. Available in small or large.
|Beef Vegetable Eggroll
|$0.99
Beef and vegetable eggroll fried to crispy perfection.
Sky Blossom
1514 Elm St., Dallas
|Pad Thai
|$10.50
Stir-fry with bean sprouts, scallions, carrots, egg and PEANUTS.
|Steamed Dumplings (6)
|$6.00
Chicken Dumplings
|Teriyaki Beef
|$11.00
Teriyaki beef serve with broccoli, sesame and jasmine rice.