Dallas Chinese restaurants you'll love

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
2807 Commerce St., Dallas
|Popular items
|Fried Dumplings (6)
|$5.50
Chicken Dumplings
|Banh Mi
|$6.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
|Pho
|$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|EDAMAME 毛豆
|$6.00
|HOT AND SOUR SOUP 酸辣汤
|$5.00
|VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS (2)
|$5.00
SEAFOOD • NOODLES
Sum Dang Good Chinese
3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Pork Dumplings
|$10.00
Ground pork, napa cabbage, jicama, black mushroom, green onion, ginger
|Xio Long Bao Soup Dumplings
|$11.00
Pork, green onion, ginger
|Orange Chicken
|$16.00
Boneless chicken thigh, spicy orange glaze, orange slices