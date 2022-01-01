Dallas Chinese restaurants you'll love

Must-try Chinese restaurants in Dallas

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum image

 

Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum

2807 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Dumplings (6)$5.50
Chicken Dumplings
Banh Mi$6.00
Toasted Baguette spread with butter and mayo with cucumbers, pickled carrots, jalapenos and cilantro.
Pho$11.00
Poached rice noodles in homemade broth serve with cilantro, lime, basil, bean sprouts, jalapenos, green onions and yellow onions.
More about Pho Bowl - Deep Ellum
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
EDAMAME 毛豆$6.00
HOT AND SOUR SOUP 酸辣汤$5.00
VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS (2)$5.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Sum Dang Good Chinese image

SEAFOOD • NOODLES

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (1684 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Pork Dumplings$10.00
Ground pork, napa cabbage, jicama, black mushroom, green onion, ginger
Xio Long Bao Soup Dumplings$11.00
Pork, green onion, ginger
Orange Chicken$16.00
Boneless chicken thigh, spicy orange glaze, orange slices
More about Sum Dang Good Chinese
Neon kitten Izakaya & Dimsum House image

 

Neon kitten Izakaya & Dimsum House

2805 Main Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Neon kitten Izakaya & Dimsum House

