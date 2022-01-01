Dallas sandwich spots you'll love

Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Dallas

Baboush image

 

Baboush

3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
BABA GANOUSH$8.00
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon juice & fresh garlic
CLASSIC HUMMUS$8.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
BABOUSH MEZZA PLATTER$25.00
Hummus, Baba ganoush, olives & harrisa lebneh
More about Baboush
Dive Coastal image

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL

Dive Coastal

3404 Rankin St, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (31 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Asain Salad$12.00
Kale, Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Oranges, Crispy Wasabi Wontons Strips & Soy Ginger Dressing
Salad Sampler$15.00
Choose Three Salad
Chicken Fingers$7.00
Served with fresh fruit or veggies
More about Dive Coastal
Village Baking Company image

 

Village Baking Company

1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Almond Croissant$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
Scone$3.25
a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.
Bacon Croissant$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.
More about Village Baking Company
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen image

SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES

Toasted Coffee + Kitchen

5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas

Avg 4.2 (2897 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
It's My Jam$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
Don't Get Salty$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
Omelet It Be$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
Sugarfire Smokehouse image

 

Sugarfire Smokehouse

6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
3 Meat Combo$19.99
(2 sides) Any 3 smoked meats
Brisket Sandwich 6oz$12.99
(Includes 1 Side)
Big Muddy + 1 Side$12.99
Brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, horseradish sauce, sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Palate Grill image

 

Kosher Palate

7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Sliced Brisket$50.00
1.5# or 3# of Pre-packed sliced brisket.
A mix of 1st and 2nd cut brisket sliced fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
Whole Chicken$18.00
Average 3 pound whole cooked chicken. Fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
Chopped Brisket$24.00
1# package of our famous chopped Brisket mixed with our signature BBQ sauce. Shredded fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
More about Kosher Palate
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

White Rock Alehouse & Brewery

7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas

Avg 5 (190 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Fresh Baked Sour Single Can$7.50
Rockin Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Fish and Chips$15.00
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
SkinnyFATS @ Uptown image

 

SkinnyFATS @ Uptown

3700 Mckinney Ave., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Truffle Fries$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
Balls$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd image

 

Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd

6859 Arapaho #640, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
The Vanderslice$10.48
Two Quarter Pound Beef Patties, Two Slices of American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Onions
Half/Half$4.35
Half Order of Fries and a Half Order of Haystack Onions.
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
Haystack Onions$4.25
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
AvoEatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

AvoEatery

3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas

Avg 4.4 (430 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chick Non Basket$10.00
fried oyster mushroom with your choice of: lemon\vpepper sauce, chipotle bbq or tso sauce
Hot Chicken Sandwich$10.00
fried chicken / housemade hot sauce /
baby spinach / avocado ranch /
avocado
B.L.A.T. w/E$10.00
bacon / lettuce / avocado / tomato /
fried eggs / avocado aioli
More about AvoEatery
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood image

 

Haystack Burgers - Lakewood

6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Farm Burger$9.33
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with:
Cheddar cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions
Haystack Onions$4.25
Shoestring onions fried and battered to perfection!
Served with Spicy Ranch
Vanderslice$10.48
2 perfectly seasoned 1/4 pound patties. Topped with: Two slices of American Cheese, House made 1000 Island, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
Top Round - Dallas image

 

Top Round - Dallas

4800 Bryan Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
Tots$2.99
Crispy Tater Tots
Buffalo Chicken$8.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on a Sesame Bun
Beef on Weck$8.29
Slow Roasted Roast Beef, Au Jus, Seasoning Shake, Atomic Horseradish, on a Weck Bun
More about Top Round - Dallas
Tricky Fish image

 

Tricky Fish

7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Fish & Chips$17.00
Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw
Crawfish Etouffee$15.00
Dirty rice
Pick Two Platter$16.00
Mix & match 2 from shrimp, catfish and oysters. Served with fries & slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
More about Tricky Fish
Shayna's Place image

SANDWICHES

Shayna's Place

1868 Sylvan Ave. Unit D150, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (659 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Coffee$2.25
More about Shayna's Place
Birdguesa image

SANDWICHES • CHICKEN

Birdguesa

1408 Main St, Dallas

Avg 5 (12 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Tender Box$8.99
More about Birdguesa
Aj Greek & Gyro image

WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • CHICKEN

Aj Greek & Gyro

2231 w.ledbetter Suit 260, Dallas

Avg 4.5 (295 reviews)
Takeout
More about Aj Greek & Gyro
Restaurant banner

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Carver Park

7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.9 (30 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Caesar Salad$9.35
Grilled Chicken Breast,Cut Romaine Hearts w/ homemade herb garlic croutons, shredded parmesan cheese & homemade caesar dressing ( no anchovy)
Chicken Quesadilla$9.35
Butter toasted flour tortillas w/ jack/cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
Cured Lamb Chops W/ classic rosti potato & delicious romano green beans$24.00
More about Carver Park
Restaurant banner

 

The Free Man

2626 Commerce St., Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about The Free Man

