Dallas sandwich spots you'll love

More about Baboush
Baboush
3636 McKinney Ave Suite 160, Dallas
|Popular items
|BABA GANOUSH
|$8.00
Roasted eggplant blended with tahini, lemon juice & fresh garlic
|CLASSIC HUMMUS
|$8.00
Traditional style of blended chickpeas with tahini, lemon & olive oil
|BABOUSH MEZZA PLATTER
|$25.00
Hummus, Baba ganoush, olives & harrisa lebneh
More about Dive Coastal
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • GRILL
Dive Coastal
3404 Rankin St, Dallas
|Popular items
|Asain Salad
|$12.00
Kale, Romaine, Red Cabbage, Carrots, Cucumber, Avocado, Oranges, Crispy Wasabi Wontons Strips & Soy Ginger Dressing
|Salad Sampler
|$15.00
Choose Three Salad
|Chicken Fingers
|$7.00
Served with fresh fruit or veggies
More about Village Baking Company
Village Baking Company
1921 GREENVILLE AVE, Dallas
|Popular items
|Almond Croissant
|$4.75
croissant filled with frangipane (almond paste) and topped with sliced almonds and powdered sugar.
|Scone
|$3.25
a light, small, dense triangle shaped biscuit-like pastry with fruit like blueberries or cranberries usually added.
|Bacon Croissant
|$4.50
a flaky, buttery pastry with a filling of bacon and cheddar cheese.
More about Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
SMOOTHIES • SANDWICHES
Toasted Coffee + Kitchen
5420 Ross Avenue, Dallas
|Popular items
|It's My Jam
|$5.25
Raspberry jam, butter, & choice of almond or peanut butter on toasted 9-grain (sub honey for jam)
|Don't Get Salty
|$6.50
Avocado spread, black salt, & pepper on toasted milano (vegan)
|Omelet It Be
|$10.00
Omelet loaded with sautéed spinach, onions, mushrooms, & cheese with 9-grain toast
More about Sugarfire Smokehouse
Sugarfire Smokehouse
6750 Abrams Road #110, Dallas
|Popular items
|3 Meat Combo
|$19.99
(2 sides) Any 3 smoked meats
|Brisket Sandwich 6oz
|$12.99
(Includes 1 Side)
|Big Muddy + 1 Side
|$12.99
Brisket, jalapeño cheddar sausage, horseradish sauce, sweet BBQ sauce, lettuce, pickles
More about Kosher Palate
Kosher Palate
7989 Belt Line Rd., Dallas
|Popular items
|Sliced Brisket
|$50.00
1.5# or 3# of Pre-packed sliced brisket.
A mix of 1st and 2nd cut brisket sliced fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
|Whole Chicken
|$18.00
Average 3 pound whole cooked chicken. Fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
|Chopped Brisket
|$24.00
1# package of our famous chopped Brisket mixed with our signature BBQ sauce. Shredded fresh off the pit, vacuum sealed and frozen.
Reheat using Sous Vide, Drop in boiling water for 20 Minutes or put in a pan in a 350 degree oven with a little liquid and wrap tightly.
More about White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
SANDWICHES • GRILL
White Rock Alehouse & Brewery
7331 Gaston Ave, Suite 100, Dallas
|Popular items
|Fresh Baked Sour Single Can
|$7.50
|Rockin Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
|Fish and Chips
|$15.00
More about SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
SkinnyFATS @ Uptown
3700 Mckinney Ave., Dallas
|Popular items
|Truffle Fries
|$4.00
Truffle oil, parmesan cheese, parsley.
**Allergens: cow's milk
|Balls
|$7.00
#LiveHappy - 2 deep fried spinach & corn risotto balls, pesto aioli & arugula w/tomato oil | Vegetarian
**Allergens: wheat, eggs, cow's milk
|Shrimp Tacodilla
#LiveHappy - Tempura shrimp, spicy slaw, pico, chipotle aioli, and pepper jack quesadilla shell
**Allergens: wheat, egg, cow's milk, shellfish
More about Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
Haystack Burgers - Arapaho Rd
6859 Arapaho #640, Dallas
|Popular items
|The Vanderslice
|$10.48
Two Quarter Pound Beef Patties, Two Slices of American Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles and Onions
|Half/Half
|$4.35
Half Order of Fries and a Half Order of Haystack Onions.
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
|Haystack Onions
|$4.25
Served with Our Spicy Ranch
More about AvoEatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
AvoEatery
3011 Gulden Ln, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chick Non Basket
|$10.00
fried oyster mushroom with your choice of: lemon\vpepper sauce, chipotle bbq or tso sauce
|Hot Chicken Sandwich
|$10.00
fried chicken / housemade hot sauce /
baby spinach / avocado ranch /
avocado
|B.L.A.T. w/E
|$10.00
bacon / lettuce / avocado / tomato /
fried eggs / avocado aioli
More about Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
Haystack Burgers - Lakewood
6465 E Mockingbird Ln #500, Dallas
|Popular items
|Farm Burger
|$9.33
Juicy perfectly seasoned 1/2 pound patty. Topped with:
Cheddar cheese, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Onions
|Haystack Onions
|$4.25
Shoestring onions fried and battered to perfection!
Served with Spicy Ranch
|Vanderslice
|$10.48
2 perfectly seasoned 1/4 pound patties. Topped with: Two slices of American Cheese, House made 1000 Island, Shredded Iceberg Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles & Onions
More about Top Round - Dallas
Top Round - Dallas
4800 Bryan Street, Dallas
|Popular items
|Tots
|$2.99
Crispy Tater Tots
|Buffalo Chicken
|$8.99
Buttermilk Fried Chicken, House Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch on a Sesame Bun
|Beef on Weck
|$8.29
Slow Roasted Roast Beef, Au Jus, Seasoning Shake, Atomic Horseradish, on a Weck Bun
More about Tricky Fish
Tricky Fish
7859 Walnut Hill Ln., Ste 170, Dallas
|Popular items
|Fish & Chips
|$17.00
Abita beer battered white fish. Remoulade. Fries & slaw
|Crawfish Etouffee
|$15.00
Dirty rice
|Pick Two Platter
|$16.00
Mix & match 2 from shrimp, catfish and oysters. Served with fries & slaw. Tartar and cocktail.
More about Shayna's Place
SANDWICHES
Shayna's Place
1868 Sylvan Ave. Unit D150, Dallas
|Popular items
|Coffee
|$2.25
More about Aj Greek & Gyro
WRAPS • SALADS • GYROS • SANDWICHES • FALAFEL • CHICKEN
Aj Greek & Gyro
2231 w.ledbetter Suit 260, Dallas
More about Carver Park
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Carver Park
7557 Rambler Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$9.35
Grilled Chicken Breast,Cut Romaine Hearts w/ homemade herb garlic croutons, shredded parmesan cheese & homemade caesar dressing ( no anchovy)
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$9.35
Butter toasted flour tortillas w/ jack/cheddar cheese, guacamole, pico de gallo & sour cream
|Cured Lamb Chops W/ classic rosti potato & delicious romano green beans
|$24.00