Go
A map showing the location of Spider Murphy's
Bars & Lounges
American
Sandwiches

Spider Murphy's

Open today 11:00 AM - 2:30 AM

StarStarStarHalf

9 Reviews

2810 N Henderson Ave

Dallas, TX 75206

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Attributes and Amenities

check markOnline Ordering

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:30 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:30 am

Location

2810 N Henderson Ave, Dallas TX 75206

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pie Tap Pizza Workshop + Bar

No reviews yet

Thank you for choosing Pie Tap. LIKE us on Facebook or check us out on pie-tap.com.
When you arrive, please go to the Pie on the Fly Pickup area. Locate your order on the Pie on the Fly shelf, confirm your name, check your order, and enjoy. If you have any questions or need help, please ask any available Pie Tap staff.

The Old Monk

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Enrique Tomas

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Old Monk Coffee Shop

No reviews yet

Longtime-pub Old Monk is now serving coffee, pastries, and breakfast tacos Monday-Friday 7am-1pm.

Spider Murphy's

orange star3.5 • 9 Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston