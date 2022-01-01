Simply Fondue Dallas

At Simply Fondue, we are committed to bringing you simply the best fondue dining experience found anywhere! We guarantee a relaxed and casual dining atmosphere that moves along at a leisurely pace. We only use the finest ingredients and make all of our sauces, batters and dressing from scratch daily. Enjoy a selection from our extensive wine list, one of our signature award winning martinis, or any of our hand crafted cocktails during your visit!

