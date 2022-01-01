Dallas caterers you'll love

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Savory Crossings

5429 LBJ Frwy, Ste 130, Dallas

No reviews yet
Breakfast Sandwich (Bacon)$5.45
eggs, bacon, cheese on a choice of bagel, whole wheat toast or challah bun
Baked Potato (Classic)$5.50
classic baked potato with choice of butter, sour cream, cheese, bacon and chives
BF Taco (Potato)$2.50
eggs, potato & cheese in a flour tortilla
Savory Cityplace

2711 Haskell Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
Breakfast Taco$2.25
Housemade Taco with Egg and Chesse with a choice of protein.
Texas Cobb$9.95
Crisp Romaine, egg, bacon, Candied Pecans, bell pepper, choice of dressing
Smoked Turkey Club$8.95
Whole wheat bread, smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo. Toasted or Deli Style
Fire Grounds Coffee Company

1300 S Polk St Ste 138, Dallas

No reviews yet
Espresso Latte$4.00
Everything Bagel$3.00
Savory Integrity

1445 Ross Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
3/21 MONDAY - Buffalo Chicken Breast$10.95
Smokey John's BBQ

1820 W Mockingbird Ln suite 18, Dallas

No reviews yet
SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bread Zeppelin Salads

1300 Main St, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (2936 reviews)
Savory Catering LP

5855 Maple Avenue, Dallas

No reviews yet
