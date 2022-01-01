Bread Zeppelin Salads

Go
It’s easy: 40 ingredients; 20 dressings; mix it up! After you choose from our list of fresh ingredients, we chop it up fast with our mezzaluna knife, dress it and serve it to you in either a bowl or our trademark Zeppelin.

1300 Main St

Dallas TX

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:29 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
JFKeg and Kitchen2 - do not use 1

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rise & Thyme - The Exchange

No reviews yet

Boutique Café presented by Amanda Freitag located in the lower level of The Exchange Food Hall at AT&T Discovery District in Downtown Dallas.⁣ Come in and enjoy!

Baboushi - The Exchange

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Dock@Exchange Food Hall

No reviews yet

The Dock offers consumers a fresh food experience with a unique coastal flare in a fast causal setting. Our goal is to bring the coastal experience to you through exceptional, quality food with superior hospitality. Whether you identify as a millennial, student, young professional, or a foodie, we think you’ll enjoy the entire Dock experience. Our menu’s developed by Chef Brett is centered on fresh starters, unbelievable sandwiches, tacos, salads, and creative sides that will delight your senses.

