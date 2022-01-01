Go
Mama's Daughters' Diner

Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM

139 Reviews

$

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd.

Irving, TX 75060

Popular Items

• Breaded Catfish$10.99
Hand breaded, perfectly seasoned and fried to a golden crunch OR Grilled. Served with choice of 3 sides & Tarter Sauce.
• Hashbrowns$3.50
Crispy on the outside and creamy on the inside.
• #2 Mamas Daughters Special$6.50
2 eggs any style with toast, biscuits, pancakes OR french toast with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
• Stack (3)$6.75
3 large fluffy cakes served with butter & warm Maple syrup.
• Cup STEW$6.50
Smaller Portions of Tender beef, potatoes, carrots, celery, tomato's, and other fresh veggies.
Served with cornbread or crackers
• Chicken & Dressing$10.99
Delicious Cornbread dressing with large pieces of Chicken served with Giblet Gravy.
Choose 3 sides and comes with a diner made roll or cornbread
• Chicken Fried Chicken w/cream gravy$10.99
Hand Breaded and Fried Breast. Choose 3 Veggies from todays menu. Comes with Roll or Cornbread
• #3 Mama's Favorite Breakfast$9.50
2 eggs any style with hash browns OR grits, biscuits & gravy with
Sausage, Bacon OR Ham
Photo Shown with Homefries.
• Biscuit$0.99
One of Mama's Famous Buttermilk Biscuits.
• Breakfast TACOS (2) w/ eggs, cheese, bacon or sausage$6.50
Comes with egg and cheese with choice of bacon or sausage.
Served with Picante Sauce
Attributes and Amenities

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm

Restaurant info

Website

Location

2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving TX 75060

