Caterers
Mama's Daughters' Diner
Open today 7:00 AM - 3:00 PM
139 Reviews
$
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd.
Irving, TX 75060
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
2412 W. Shady Grove Rd., Irving TX 75060