Go
Toast

Savory Cityplace

: "Savory Catering was established in January of 2001. Started by Jonathan Calabrese & Anthony Winkler with a goal to provide excellent all natural food made with the freshest ingredients, while always providing quality service and abundant subtlety to all our events. We cater to weddings, corporate events and many others."

2711 Haskell Avenue

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Smoked Turkey Club$8.95
Whole wheat bread, smoked turkey, bacon, avocado, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo. Toasted or Deli Style
Curly Fries$1.95
Texas Cobb$9.95
Crisp Romaine, egg, bacon, Candied Pecans, bell pepper, choice of dressing
Sweet Potato Fries$2.95
Texas Cobb w/ Chicken$13.45
Pepper-Jack CHICKEN Sandwich$7.95
Breakfast Taco$2.25
Housemade Taco with Egg and Chesse with a choice of protein.
Brisket Grilled Cheese$9.95
Baked Potato
BLT-Avocado$7.95
See full menu

Location

2711 Haskell Avenue

Dallas TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Yumilicious - Uptown

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Salata

No reviews yet

Salata knows that maintaining a healthy lifestyle by eating fresh foods can be tough in today’s fast-paced world. Our fast-casual salad restaurants are the perfect solution for nutritious and delicious food and beverage options.

Pho Crimson

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Sushi Zushi - West Village

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston