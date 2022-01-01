Savory Cityplace
: "Savory Catering was established in January of 2001. Started by Jonathan Calabrese & Anthony Winkler with a goal to provide excellent all natural food made with the freshest ingredients, while always providing quality service and abundant subtlety to all our events. We cater to weddings, corporate events and many others."
2711 Haskell Avenue
Dallas TX
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
