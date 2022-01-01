Go
Toast

Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse

Corrientes 348 Argentinian Steakhouse
1st Argentinian Steakhouse in Dallas
Our a la carte menu is shared or family-style dining with an emphasis on high quality cuts of meat, sides and carefully selected wines. Classic Argentinean dishes are prepared with superior ingredients and signature meats, all of them prime cuts from the most prestigious sources and producers.
We welcome our new guests in the United States and look forward to serving you!

SALADS • GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

1807 Ross Ave. Suite 200 • $$

Avg 4.6 (2418 reviews)

Popular Items

Empanadas 348$3.90
Homemade Empanadas filled with either:
- Beef with egg, green olives and fresh herbs
- Zucchini with parmesan
- Beef with eggs, green olives and raisins
- Leek with mozzarella
Choripan$15.40
Chorizo Argenti no, chimichurri aioli, tomato, mozzarella cheese. Served on grilled bread with a choice of one side
Pure de Papas$10.90
Pureed mashed potatoes with roasted garlic, ground black pepper, parmesan cheese and provenzal topping
Parrillada de Carnes$192.00
Combination of grilled meats: ojo del bife,tapa de cuadril, bife de chorizo, and carte especial 348 Recommended for 4 to 5 people
348 Cheeseburger$17.05
8oz patty, chimichurri aioli, tomato, mozzarella cheese. Served on grilled bread with a choice of one side
Bariloche$16.40
Arugula, dried apricot, red endives, goat cheese, candied almonds, cherry tomato with caramelized onion balsamic dressing
Arroz Parrillero$10.90
White rice with spicy pork sausage, eggs, and shoestring potatoes
Papatasso Provenzal$13.20
348 special crispy smashed potatoes topped with garlic and parsley
Ojo de Bife Sandwich$21.45
Sliced ribeye, chimichurri aioli, tomato, mozzarella cheese. Served on grilled bread with a choice of one side
Grilled Salmon Lunch$19.80
Choice of a salad or side served with grilled Salmon

Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Family-Friendly
Casual
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1807 Ross Ave. Suite 200

Dallas TX

Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:30 pm
Saturday3:00 pm - 10:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Popoké

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Meso Maya

No reviews yet

A CULINARY ADVENTURE
into the fresh, bold & earthy flavors of authentic interior Mexico

Ascension Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Social Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston