Paradise Bakery - Alpha

review star

No reviews yet

13710 Dallas Parkway

Ste H

Dallas, TX 75240

SANDWICHES

Albacore Tuna

$10.99

BLT Deluxe

$11.59

Cali Turkey

$10.59

Chicken Walnut

$11.29

Ham and Swiss

$10.29

Paradise Club

$11.29

Paradise Vegetarian

$10.29

Traditional Turkey

$10.99

Turkey Cranberry

$11.29

Chicken Artichoke Panini

$11.29

Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

$11.29

Meatball Panini

$11.99

Grilled cheese Deluxe Panini

$11.29

Italian Panini

$11.99

Grilled Cheese Panini

$7.49

Buffalo Panini

$11.99

Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich

$7.49

1/2 Albacore Tuna

$8.79

1/2 BLT Deluxe

$8.79

1/2 Cali Turkey

$8.79

1/2 Chicken Walnut

$8.79

1/2 Ham and Swiss

$8.79

1/2 Paradise Club

$8.79

1/2 Paradise Vegetarian

$8.79

1/2 Traditional Turkey

$8.79

1/2 Turkey Cranberry

$8.79

1/2 Chicken Artichoke Panini

$8.79

1/2 Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

$8.79

1/2 Meatball Panini

$8.79

1/2 Grilled Cheese Deluxe Panini

$8.79

1/2 Italian Panini

$8.79

1/2 Grilled Cheese Panini

$5.00

1/2 Peanut Butter Jelly Sandwich

$5.00

SALADS

LG Asian Chicken

$10.99

LG Buffalo Chicken Salad

$11.99

LG Crumbly Bleu Cheese Salad

$10.99

LG Fuji Apple Chicken

$11.99

LG Mixed Greens

$10.99

LG Paradise Caesar

$10.99

LG Paradise Cobb

$11.99

LG Paradise Greek

$10.99

LG Paradise Pasta Salad

$9.99

LG Roasted Chicken Caesar

$11.99

LG Southwest Caesar

$10.99

LG Southwest Chicken Caesar

$11.99

Fruit

$7.49

SM Asian Chicken

$8.99

SM Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

SM Crumbly Bleu Cheese Salad

$8.99

SM Fuji Apple Chicken

$8.99

SM Mixed Greens

$7.99

SM Paradise Caesar

$7.99

SM Paradise Cobb

$8.99

SM Paradise Greek

$8.99

SM Paradise Pasta Salad

$7.99

SM Roasted Chicken Caesar

$8.99

SM Southwest Caesar

$7.79

SM Southwest Chicken Caesar

$8.99

COMBOS

DAILY SOUP

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Bread Bowl Soup

$7.99

Cup of Soup

$5.59

Signature Bowl Soup

$7.99

Signature Cup Soup

$5.99

Signature Bread Bowl Soup

$9.25

KIDS MEALS

K- Grilled Cheese

$6.79

K- Ham and Swiss

$6.79

K- Mac and Cheese

$6.79

K- Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.79

K- Turkey & Cheddar

$6.79

SIDES

Bag Of Chips

$1.25

SD Mac/Chz

$2.99

SD Fruit 4oz

$1.29

Chicken Salad Scoop

$2.49

Add Avocado

$1.00

Corn Bread

$1.00

Tuna Scoop

$2.49

Extra Topping

$0.50

Chips and Small Drink

$2.79

Order includes a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie.

You Choose 2 - Cafe

$11.99

You Choose 2 - Signature

$12.99

Quiche and Cafe Soup/Salad

$11.99

Quiche and Signature Soup/Salad

$12.99

SANDWICHES HALF/WHOLE

All sandwiches come with lettuce and tomato. Also available as wraps with whole sandwich order. Order includes a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie.

Albacore Tuna

$10.99+

Omega-3 rich all while tuna and mayo on fresh multigrain bread

BLT Deluxe

$11.59+

Smoked bacon, sliced tomatoes, fresh lettuce with mayo and a Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on toasted sourdough bread.

Cali Turkey

$8.79+

Oven roasted turkey breast, smoked bacon, fresh cucumbers with homemade pesto mayo and creamy ranch spread on fresh baked sourdough bread.

Chicken Walnut

$8.79+

Our classic made from scratch chicken walnut salad with mayo on our Paradise molasses bread.

Ham and Swiss

$8.79+

Ham, Swiss cheese and Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on fresh baked sourdough bread.

Paradise Club

$8.79+

Oven roasted turkey breast, ham, smoked bacon with creamy Dijon-mayo vinaigrette on our buttery and flaky croissant.

Paradise Vegetarian

$8.79+

Roasted red bell peppers, cucumbers, Havarti cheese with homemade pesto-mayo on fresh multigrain bread.

Traditional Turkey

$8.79+

Oven roasted turkey with mayo and mustard on Paradise molasses bread.

Turkey Cranberry

$8.79+

Oven roasted turkey breast with cranberry sauce and mayo on our Paradise molasses bread.

PANINIS

Order includes a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie.

Chicken Artichoke Panini

$8.79+

Sliced chicken breast, artichoke hearts, Swiss cheese and tomatoes, with a parmesan coarse mustard spread sauce on our fresh baked sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese Deluxe Panini

$8.79+

Havarti, cheddar and Swiss cheese with smoked bacon and honey mustard on our fresh baked sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese Panini

$5.59+

A blend of three cheeses on sourdough bread grilled until golden brown.

Italian Panini

$8.79+

Pepperoni, hard salami, ham mozzarella cheese, tomato, red onion and pesto mayo on our fresh backed sourdough bread.

Meatball Panini

$8.79+

Meatballs with marinara sauce, red onions, parmesan and mozzarella cheese on our sourdough bread.

Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini

$8.79+

Sliced turkey breast, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and our homemade creamy ranch spread on our fresh baked sourdough bread.

Buffalo Chicken Panini

$8.79+

Buffalo chicken, Havarti cheese and ranch spread on our fresh baked sourdough bread

Chicken Pesto Panini

$8.79+

Grilled chicken, pesto-mayo, mozzarella cheese, tomato, fresh basil on our fresh baked sourdough bread

Tuna Melt

$8.79+

Albacore tuna, Dijon-mayo, cheddar cheese on our fresh bake sourdough bread

SALADS CAFE/SIGNATURE

Asian Chicken

$8.99+

Shredded Napa cabbage, carrots, green onions and edamame tossed with sweet soy dressing and topped with chow mein noodles Asian garlic antibiotic free chicken.

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99+

Romaine, Gorgonzola, buffalo chicken and tortilla strips tossed with ranch dressing.

Crumbly Bleu Cheese Salad

$8.99+

Romaine tossed with crumbled blue cheese, craisins, sunflower seeds and Caesar dressing.

Fuji Apple Chicken

$8.99+

Romaine lettuce, antibiotic free chicken , tomatoes, red onions, pecans, Gorgonzola, apple chips and while balsamic Fuji apple vinaigrette.

Mixed Greens

$7.99+

Lettuce, carrots, cucumbers, tomato and your choice of dressing.

Paradise Caesar

$7.99+

Romaine lettuce, Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Paradise Cobb

$8.99+

Romaine, tomatoes, red onions, avocado, bacon, Gorgonzola cheese and hard boiled egg tossed in Balsamic vinaigrette with a drizzle of ranch dressing.

Paradise Greek

$8.99+

Romaine tossed with Greek dressing topped with Kalamata olives, feta cheese, red onions, tomatoes and pepperoncini.

Paradise Pasta Salad

$7.99+

Rotini pasta, black olives, red onions, cucumbers, tomatoes, broccoli, Parmesan cheese and Greek dressing.

Roasted Chicken Caesar

$8.99+

Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Caesar dressing, garlic croutons and Parmesan cheese.

Southwest Caesar

$7.79+

Romaine lettuce tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.

Southwest Chicken Caesar

$8.99+

Chopped romaine lettuce with antibiotic free chicken tossed with Chipotle Caesar dressing, pepper jack cheese and crispy tortilla strips.

DAILY SOUP

Bread Bowl Soup

$7.99

Bowl of Soup

$6.99

Cup of Soup

$5.59

KIDS MEALS

Includes half a sandwich or mac&cheese, ramekin of fruit, drink and a fresh baked chocolate chip cookie.

Grilled Cheese

$6.79

Ham and Swiss

$6.79

Mac and Cheese

$6.79

Peanut Butter & Jelly

$6.79

Turkey & Cheddar

$6.79

ESPRESSO/COFFEE

Cafe Mocha

$3.59+

Cappuccino

$2.99+

Chai Tea Latte

$3.39+

Coffee

$1.99+

Espresso

$1.99+

Americano

$1.99+

Hot Chocolate

$2.99+

Hot chocolate with whip cream and drizzle of chocolate.

Latte

$2.99+

White Choc Latte

$3.59+

DESSERTS

Carrot Cake

$5.99

Chippers

$0.50+

Chocolate Fudge Brownie

$5.29

Chocolate Cream Cheese Brownie

$5.99

Cream Cheese Brownie

$5.99

Mini Desserts

$2.99+

Seasonal Cookie

$2.79

Decorated cookie.

Deluxe Cookie Tray

$29.99

6" Cookie

$10.99

Decorated cookie. Must be ordered 4-5 hours in advance.

Giant Cookie

$23.99

Decorated cookie. Must be ordered 4-5 hours in advance.

BEVERAGES

Bottled Juice

$2.19

Bottled Water

$1.99

Fresh Orange Juice

$3.99

Hot Tea

$2.19

Iced Tea

$3.29+

Milk

$2.99+

Smoothie

$5.99

Soft Drink

$3.29+
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 9:00 pm
Location

13710 Dallas Parkway, Ste H, Dallas, TX 75240

Directions

