BurgerIM TX042 - Dallas (Alpha Rd)

3 Reviews

$$

5301 Alpha Road.

STE A-22

Dallas, TX 75240

Order Again

Big Burgerim

Angus Beef

Angus Beef

$6.99
Dry-Aged Beef

Dry-Aged Beef

$7.99
Grilled Chicken

Grilled Chicken

$7.99
Crispy Chicken

Crispy Chicken

$6.99
Spanish Beef

Spanish Beef

$7.99
Hawaiian Salmon

Hawaiian Salmon

$7.99
Falafel

Falafel

$6.99
Greek Lamb

Greek Lamb

$7.99

Impossible Burger

$9.99

Classic Burgerim

Duo

Duo

$6.99
Trio

Trio

$9.99

Sharing

Family Box

Family Box

$34.99
Party Box

Party Box

$44.99

Chicken

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$6.99
Crispy Chicken Strips

Crispy Chicken Strips

$6.99

Sides

Burgerim Fries

Burgerim Fries

$2.99
Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$3.79
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.79
Half & Half

Half & Half

$3.79

Drinks

Soft Drink

Soft Drink

$2.79
Milkshake

Milkshake

$3.99

Fresh Salads

House Salad

House Salad

$6.99
Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$6.99

Kids Burgerim

Kids Cheese Burger

$5.99

Kids Chicken Strips

$5.99
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Chef Inspired Burgers

5301 Alpha Road., STE A-22, Dallas, TX 75240

