Dallas sushi restaurants you'll love

Must-try sushi restaurants in Dallas

Imoto Restaurant image

SUSHI

Imoto Restaurant

2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (1025 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Imoto Steam Buns$16.00
Potstickers$18.00
Hot Bowl Fried Rice$14.00
More about Imoto Restaurant
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn image

SUSHI • NOODLES

Asian Mint | Oak Lawn

4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (3482 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Green Basil Fried Rice$13.45
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper.
House Fried Rice$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Summer Rolls$6.45
Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.
More about Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
Asian Mint | Forest Lane image

 

Asian Mint | Forest Lane

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
House Fried Rice$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
Original Pad Thai$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
Orange Chicken$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
More about Asian Mint | Forest Lane
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge image

SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES

Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge

8411 Preston Rd, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (899 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
EDAMAME 毛豆$6.00
HOT AND SOUR SOUP 酸辣汤$5.00
VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS (2)$5.00
More about Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar image

 

Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar

208 S. Akard, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hawthorn Salad$13.00
baby artisan greens / candied pecans / cherry tomatoes/ goat cheese / spun beets / spun carrot / hawthorn berry vinaigrette
Blue Crab Beignets$24.00
mascarpone / chive / remoulade
Temptation Roll (Sushi)$18.00
More about Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
Hibiki Sushi image

SUSHI

Hibiki Sushi

2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas

Avg 4.6 (732 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Sexy Time Special (R)$11.00
Crispy rice with spicy tuna, jalapeño and special sauce.
Gyoza - Pork$6.00
Japanese pot stickers with ponzu sauce
Crunch Roll$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce.
More about Hibiki Sushi
Kay's Restaurant and Bar image

PIZZA • TACOS • SUSHI

Kay's Restaurant and Bar

8010 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas

Avg 4 (170 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Potato Skins$7.99
Sesame Ginger Salmon$17.95
More about Kay's Restaurant and Bar
Neon kitten Izakaya & Dimsum House image

 

Neon kitten Izakaya & Dimsum House

2805 Main Street, Dallas

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
More about Neon kitten Izakaya & Dimsum House

