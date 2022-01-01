Dallas sushi restaurants you'll love
Must-try sushi restaurants in Dallas
SUSHI
Imoto Restaurant
2400 Victory Park Lane, Dallas
|Popular items
|Imoto Steam Buns
|$16.00
|Potstickers
|$18.00
|Hot Bowl Fried Rice
|$14.00
SUSHI • NOODLES
Asian Mint | Oak Lawn
4246 Oak Lawn Ave, Dallas
|Popular items
|Green Basil Fried Rice
|$13.45
Spicy. Jasmine white rice, black soy, Thai basil, chili, egg, red bell pepper.
|House Fried Rice
|$13.45
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|Summer Rolls
|$6.45
Fresh rolls, vermicelli rice noodle, hand shredded green leaf lettuce, carrot, mint, chicken, house made peanut sauce. 6 bites.
Asian Mint | Forest Lane
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135, Dallas
|Popular items
|House Fried Rice
|$12.95
Jasmine white rice, egg, scallion, white onion, tomato.
|Original Pad Thai
|$13.95
Thin rice noodle, shrimp, chicken, tofu, house made tamarind sauce, egg, scallion, bean sprout, peanut.
|Orange Chicken
|$14.45
Crispy chicken breast nugget, house made orange sauce, broccoli.
SEAFOOD • SUSHI • NOODLES
Jia Modern Chinese & Asian Lounge
8411 Preston Rd, Dallas
|Popular items
|EDAMAME 毛豆
|$6.00
|HOT AND SOUR SOUP 酸辣汤
|$5.00
|VEGETABLE SPRING ROLLS (2)
|$5.00
Hawthorn Restaurant + Bar
208 S. Akard, Dallas
|Popular items
|Hawthorn Salad
|$13.00
baby artisan greens / candied pecans / cherry tomatoes/ goat cheese / spun beets / spun carrot / hawthorn berry vinaigrette
|Blue Crab Beignets
|$24.00
mascarpone / chive / remoulade
|Temptation Roll (Sushi)
|$18.00
SUSHI
Hibiki Sushi
2651 Commerce St Ste 120, Dallas
|Popular items
|Sexy Time Special (R)
|$11.00
Crispy rice with spicy tuna, jalapeño and special sauce.
|Gyoza - Pork
|$6.00
Japanese pot stickers with ponzu sauce
|Crunch Roll
|$10.00
Shrimp tempura, cucumber and avocado topped with crunch and eel sauce.
PIZZA • TACOS • SUSHI
Kay's Restaurant and Bar
8010 N Stemmons Fwy, Dallas
|Popular items
|Potato Skins
|$7.99
|Sesame Ginger Salmon
|$17.95