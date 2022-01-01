Pies in Westmont

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Standard Market image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS

Standard Market

333 E OGDEN AVE, Westmont

Avg 4 (316 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Apple Pie$4.00
More about Standard Market
Taste Greek Street Food image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Taste Greek Street Food

645 N Cass Ave, Westmont

Avg 4.4 (297 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Tyropita - Mini Cheese Pies$6.00
Baked phyllo stuffed with a blend of Greek cheeses. 6 triangles per order.
Custard Pie - Galaktobouriko$3.50
Home made custard filled filo baked to perfection.
Tyropita - Mini Cheese Pies$6.00
A blend of Greek cheeses baked in phyllo.
6 Triangles included per order.
More about Taste Greek Street Food

