Pies in Westmont
Westmont restaurants that serve pies
More about Standard Market
SEAFOOD • GRILL • FRUITS
Standard Market
333 E OGDEN AVE, Westmont
|Apple Pie
|$4.00
More about Taste Greek Street Food
SALADS • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Taste Greek Street Food
645 N Cass Ave, Westmont
|Tyropita - Mini Cheese Pies
|$6.00
Baked phyllo stuffed with a blend of Greek cheeses. 6 triangles per order.
|Custard Pie - Galaktobouriko
|$3.50
Home made custard filled filo baked to perfection.
|Tyropita - Mini Cheese Pies
|$6.00
A blend of Greek cheeses baked in phyllo.
6 Triangles included per order.