Mediterranean

Dolce Restaurant + Wine Bar

13 North Cass Avenue

Westmont, IL 60559

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Burrata w/ Confit Tomato
Rigatoni Alla Norcina
Pepperoni

Salads

Small Caesar

Small Caesar

$7.00

Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons

Large Caesar

$13.00

Caesar Dressing, Parmesan, Croutons

Beet Salad

$14.00

Citrus Yogurt, Pickled Carrot, Candied Walnuts, Chives

Caprese Salad

Caprese Salad

$12.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Arugula, Cherry Tomatoes, Balsamic Reduction, EVOO

Small Chopped Wedge Salad

$8.00

Large Chopped Wedge Salad

$13.00

Share Plates

Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Artichoke, Spinach, Pecorino Romano, Tortilla Chips

Bread

Burrata & Prosciutto Bruschetta

$12.00

Burrata w/ Confit Tomato

$14.00

Cherry Tomato Confit, Toasted Almonds, Toasted Baguette

Calamari

$17.00

D'Andrea Meatball

$15.00

D'Andreas famous large meatball, garlic marinara, pecorino Romano, Toasted Baguette

Meat & Cheese

Meat & Cheese

$22.00

Flatbread Crackers, House Pickles, Saucisson Sec, Prosciutto, Speck, Seasonal Cheese Selection

Mushroom Toast

$15.00

EVOO, Crème Fraiche, Garlic, Sea Salt, Wild Mushroom Blend, Fresh Greens, Toasted Baguette

Ricotta & Honey

Ricotta & Honey

$12.00

Fresh Ricotta, Fresh Honey, Toasted Baguette

Entree's

Bone-In Pork Chop

$37.00

16oz Catalpa Grove Farm Heritage Berkshire Pork Chop, Fingerling potatoes, Creamed Spinach

Cajun Chicken Pasta

$26.00

Chef Bobs Shrimp

$27.00

Chicken Only

$6.00

Chicken Florentine

$25.00

Chicken Parmesan

$25.00

San Marzano, House Cheese Blend, Penne

Dover Sole

$35.00

7oz Filet, Spinach, Brown Butter, Lemon, Walnuts.

Filet Mignon

$40.00

8oz. Fillet , Garlic Mash Potatoes, Green Beans, Au Jus Sauce

Fra' Diavolo

$30.00

Bucatini Pasta, Shrimp, Lobster, Spicy San Marzano, Garlic, Shishito & Red Peppers

Gnocchi with Burrata

$22.00

Potato Gnocchi, Spinach, Alfredo Sauce, Burrata. Bread Crumble

Halibut Psari Plaki

Halibut Psari Plaki

$35.00

6oz Wild Halibut, Greek Style lemon Tomato and herb relish, Greek Style Potatoes.

Lamb Chop

$35.00

2 6oz Free Range Lamp Chops, Mashed Potato, Spinach, Roasted Potato, Feta, Demi Glace.

Manicotti

$23.00

Panko Chicken

$26.00

Smashed Potatoes, Green beans, Lemon Caper Sauce

Pappardelle with Shortrib

Pappardelle with Shortrib

$28.00

Pappardelle Pasta, Short Rib Demi Glace, Mushrooms, Pecorino, Peas

Rigatoni Alla Norcina

Rigatoni Alla Norcina

$25.00

Rigatoni Pasta, Spicy Pork, Wild Mushrooms, House 5 Spice, Pecorino, Breadcrumbs

Scallops With Risotto

$28.00

Spaghetti Carbonara

$21.00

Egg Yolk, Guanciale, Black Pepper, Pecorino Romano

Spaghetti With Shrimp

$26.00

San Marzano, Chile Flake, White Wine, Cherry Tomato

Steak au Poivre

$43.00

Pizzas

Amatriciana

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Red Onion, Prosciutto, Pecorino

Bacon

$15.00
Blackberry

Blackberry

$16.00

Honey, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sea Salt

Cheese Pizza

$13.00

San Marzano, Fresh Mozzarella,

Margarita

$16.00

Roman Tomato, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil, Sea Salt, Balsamic Reduction

Mushroom & White Cheddar

$16.00

Crème Fraiche, Arugula, Lemon Juice

Pear And Gorgonzola

Pear And Gorgonzola

$16.00

Fresh Mozzarella, Sea Salt & Pepper

Pepperoni

Pepperoni

$15.00

Roasted Pepper

$16.00

San Marzano, Spicy Italian Sausage, Fire Roasted Red & Green peppers, Giardinera,

Spicy Italian Sausage

$15.00
Tomato Basil

Tomato Basil

$14.00

San Marzano, Fresh Mozzarella, Basil

Kids

Pasta

$6.00

Pizza

$10.00

Chicken

$6.00

Per Person

$34.00

Simple, Rustic, yet Refined, and anything but typical. Walk into Dolce and you're welcomed by the aromas from the open kitchen. You might notice the music, its contemporary. You'll definitely notice the wines, displayed on the wall like works of art. There are no white table cloths, no dabbing the corners of your mouth, no pomp, but lots of circumstance. And perhaps the only reason you noticed the aforementioned is because you haven't tasted our food.

13 North Cass Avenue, Westmont, IL 60559

