Restaurant info

Chef Carolina Diaz and Chef Cedric Harden found their love for cooking and for each other in the kitchen. Coming from diverse backgrounds made them appreciate the differences between them. That same respect and love are the heart and soul of Humo Smokehouse. The food centers around staples that each had in their households growing up. In raising a family together they have realized that telling story history through food is the legacy that they will leave behind. "Food has always been at the center of our family gatherings where we celebrate culture, community, and love." Caro&Ced

