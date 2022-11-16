Rosemary and Jeans Public House
All hours
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Welcome to our house! We have five different seating rooms and three outdoor areas, all small and quaint. Reservations are now strongly recommended.
Location
116 s main street, Lombard, IL 60148
