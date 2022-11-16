Restaurant header imageView gallery

Rosemary and Jeans Public House

review star

No reviews yet

116 s main street

Lombard, IL 60148

Order Again

Popular Items

Aranchini
Cavatelli w/ Vodka Sauce
Beet Salad

A Antipasto

Antipasto Board

$15.00

chef's selection of cheese, olives and Italian cured meats

Aranchini

$8.00

risotto made with butter, broth and parmesan cheese, wrapped around ground beef and fontina cheese, breaded with panko and deep fried, served over marinara with parmesan cheese

Bruschetta

$9.00

5 slices of Italian bread toasted with garlic and olive oil topped with diced tomatoes, basil, garlic and olive oil with caramelized onions and topped with balsamic reduction and parmesan

Calamari Fritte

$14.00

calamari rings and tentacles - cannot be separated, marinated in whole milk, breaded with rice flour and corn flour - NO GLUTEN, fried with red peppadews (sweet and spicy peppers) dusted in grated parmesan and served with marinara and a lemon wedge

Italian Sausage and Polenta

$12.00

Italian sausage roasted and braised in red wine, spices, beef broth and tomato sauce with diced bell peppers and onions, served over creamy polenta made with broth, parmesan cheese and butter

Portabello Fries

$11.00

sliced Portobello, breaded and fried served with herbed aioli and marinara

Shrimp Scampi Appetizer

$14.00

6 shrimp in white wine and fresh herbs served with toast points

Margherita Flatbread

$9.00

Fresh tomatoes, basil, roasted garlic, light red sauce

Special Flatbread- Prosciutto And Arugula

$10.00

B Insalata

Beet Salad

$11.00

fresh fennel, balsamic, arugula, beets, onions, orange, goat cheese, balsamic vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$8.00+

chopped romaine lettuce with house made Caesar dressing and parmesan cheese herb roasted chickpeas with - olive oil and fresh herbs

Caprese

$10.00

fresh sliced tomatoes, basil and mozzarella drizzled with olive oil and balsamic glaze

Minestrone With Pesto Croutons

$6.00
Harvest Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, spinach, pomegranate seeds, roasted butternut squash, goat cheese and candied walnuts in a apple cider vinaigrette

Piccolo Salad

$8.00

red leaf lettuce, red onions, cucumber, tomatoes, and roasted red peppers and our red wine vinaigrette

Rosemary Cobb Salad

$18.00+

romaine, tomatoes, gorgonzola, green onions, hard boiled eggs, crispy prosciutto and avocado - rosemary ranch dressing

Soup Of Day

$6.00

Steak Salad

$19.00

Ribeye steak, crispy shallots, cherry tomatoes, cucumbers, and gorgonzola in a herb honey mustard ****please add any temperature requests

C Panino

All our sandwiches are made fresh to order and are served with your choice of side
Chicken Parmesan Sandwich

$14.00

fresh breaded chicken breast topped with light marinara and melted mozzarella served on a toasted focaccia bun, served with a side of marinara

Crispy Prosciutto

$13.00

crisped prosciutto, mozzarella, sliced tomato and arugula with a pesto mayo served on focaccia bread

Ribeye Steak Sandwich

$18.00

Ribeye, caramelized onions, tomatoes, arugula and a horseradish sauce Specify temperature when ordering (Carryout order temps are not guaranteed to keep rising in transport)

Lilacia Chicken Salad

$12.00

chopped seasoned chicken breast celery, grapes, sliced almonds, green onions & basil chiffonade mayo served with lettuce and sliced tomato on a parker house bun

Meatball Sandwich

$12.00

House made meatballs with pork, veal and beef, fresh herbs bread crumbs and cheese, sliced in half on toasted focaccia with melted mozzarella and marinara

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

wine braised sweet Italian sausage with fennel, roasted with garlic, diced onions and bell peppers served on a soft focaccia bun served with a side of cacciatore sauce

Caprese Sandwich

$13.00

sliced fresh mozzarella, tomatoes, basil, arugula, pesto aioli served on ciabatta with balsamic drizzle

Special Sandwich-

$16.00Out of stock

D Primo

chef's choice, seasonal vegetable risotto
Butternut Squash Ravioli

$19.00

Roasted butternut squash, candied walnuts, brown butter sage sauce

Cavatelli w/ Vodka Sauce

$18.00

fresh cavatelli pasta tossed in our vodka marinara sauce topped with fresh chopped herbs and parmesan cheese

Fettuccini w/Asparagus & Ricotta

$19.00

fresh fettucine, asparagus, diced tomatoes, garlic in a lemon cream sauce topped with fresh whipped ricotta

Gnocchi Pomodoro

$18.00

potato gnocchi tossed in marinara with diced tomatoes, and spinach

Lasagne

$17.00

fresh lasagna sheets layered with ricotta cheese, parmesan, and mozzarella, marinara with basil and garlic, topped with mozzarella and baked.

Fettuccine Alfredo

$16.00

fresh made alfredo sauce with parmesan, garlic, heavy cream and herbs tossed with linguine

Orecchiette w/Sasusage & Rapini

$19.00

roasted Italian sausage, rapini, crispy prosciutto in parmesan cream

Pasta Ragu

$18.00

our family recipe meat ragu made with ground beef, pork, plum tomatoes, garlic, onions, fresh herbs and red wine slow simmered for hours, linguine with butter and cheese

Rigatoni Basilico

$17.00

tomatoes, basil, broccoli, garlic, white wine butter and parmesan cheese & fresh chopped herbs

Rigatoni Marinara

$14.00

our slow simmered classic marinara sauce with fresh garlic and basil tossed with rigatoni and topped with parmesan cheese

Risotto Of The Week

$19.00

Rigatoni with Sausage & Goat Cheese

$18.00

Braised Italian sausage, sun-dried tomatoes and spinach in a light marinara with goat cheese

Shrimp Linguine

$19.00

shrimp sautéed with garlic, extra virgin olive oil, red pepper flakes, spinach, sun dried tomatoes tossed with linguine in butter and parmesan cheese

Bucatini Carbonara

$18.00

Special- Fettucini With Salmon

$21.00
Spinach and Artichoke Ravioli

$21.00

Special-

$18.00Out of stock

Shrimp Scampi Rigatoni

$17.00

Shrimp, sautéed in a white wine butter with fresh basil, tomatoes and roasted garlic

E Secondo

Baked Eggplant Parmigiana

$17.00

Thin sliced eggplant, coated in rice flour and lightly fried, layered with ricotta, mozzarella, marinara and parmesan and baked with fresh herbs, served with a side of linguine

Cacciatore

$19.00

chicken breast and sausage cacciatore is slow braised in red wine, Italian herbs, garlic, onions, peppers served over creamy polenta with butter and parmesan cheese

Chicken Parmesan

$18.00

chicken cutlet breaded and fried with Italian herbs, topped with mozzarella and marinara served with linguine marinara

Chicken Piccata

$18.00

fresh chicken cutlet marinated in Italian herbs, sautéed with lemon, caper, white wine butter sauce served over linguine with garlic sautéed spinach. smile!

Chicken Vesuvio

$18.00

chicken breast cutlet sautéed in white wine, garlic, Italian herbs and butter served with Vesuvio roasted potatoes and a side of blanched buttered broccoli

GF eggplant parmesan

$17.00

Thin sliced eggplant, coated in rice flour and lightly fried, layered with ricotta and spinach, mozzarella, marinara and parmesan and baked served with a side of sautéed garlic spinach (instead of pasta)

Herb Crusted Salmon

$22.00

Herb Crusted fresh salmon topped with a tomato, basil salsa and served with a side of pesto linguine

Tuscan Braised Cod

$19.00

Atlantic cod loin, wild caught, braised in red wine, artichokes, sun dried tomatoes and Kalamata olives served over creamy polenta with butter and parmesan with sautéed zucchini

Parmesan Crusted Pork Chop

$21.00

Bone in pork chop, parmesan crusted served over a light brandy cream sauce with roasted potatoes and steamed broccoli

Special

Out of stock

Special

$24.00Out of stock

F Piccolo Plates (child size/half size)

Broccoli side

$4.00
Buttery Pasta

$6.00

small order of rigatoni noodles tossed with plain fresh melted butter GF PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED WITH HALF ORDERS

Garlic Cheese Bread

$7.00

toasted focaccia topped with garlic butter and mozzarella cheese served with a side of marinara

Garlic Spinach side

$4.00

Little Fredo

$9.00

1/2 order of our fresh made alfredo sauce with parmesan, garlic, heavy cream and herbs tossed with rigatoni - its better than mac & cheese, trust us. IF YOU WOULD LIKE THIS GF YOU MUST CHOOSE THE $4 UPCHARGE

Little Ragu

$9.00

1/2 order of linguine with our family recipe meat sauce GF PASTA CANNOT BE SUBSTITUTED ON HALF ORDERS

Cheese Flatbread

$8.00
One Meatball

$3.50

one of our homemade 5 ounce meatballs, made with fresh ground pork, beef and veal, garlic, herbs, parmesan, egg and bread crumbs

Rapini Side

$4.00
Rigatoni Marinara SIDE

$8.00

1/2 order of our slow simmered classic marinara sauce with fresh garlic and basil tossed with rigatoni and topped with parmesan cheese

Vesuvio Fries

$7.00

crispy sliced potato wedges with Italian seasonings and parmesan cheese served with a roasted garlic dipping sauce

Side Polenta

$4.00

G Dessert

Cannoli

$4.00

fresh ricotta cheese whipped with powdered sugar, chocolate chips and garnished with nuts in a crisp pastry shell

Cheesecake

$8.00

House made in small batches, served with our fresh raspberry coulis

Fresh Berries & Cream

$7.00

seasonal berries & fresh whipped cream

Tiramisu

$8.00

lady fingers dipped in coffee and Kahlua liqueur layered with whipped mascarpone and dusted with chocolate

Chocolate Souffléke

$8.00

decadent union of souffle and flourless chocolate cake

Pumpkin Pot-de-Creme

$8.00

I Additional Items

bread, oil & cheese

$1.00

bread & butter

$0.50

plastic silverware

Prosecco Juice Bar

$25.00

Lilacia Menu

$14.00

Memorial Luncheon

$24.00

Qt Marinara

$12.00

Qt Alfredfo

$15.00

QT Vodka

$17.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:00 pm, 3:01 pm - 8:00 pm
Welcome to our house! We have five different seating rooms and three outdoor areas, all small and quaint. Reservations are now strongly recommended.

116 s main street, Lombard, IL 60148

