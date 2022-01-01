Go
Original Rainbow Cone - Lombard

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

498 E Roosevelt Rd

Avg 4.3 (423 reviews)

Popular Items

The Original Rainbow Cone$3.39
Our famous cone made with slices of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
12" Rainbow Cake Roll$49.99
12" chocolate cake rolled with five flavors of the Rainbow Cone **Contains Nuts**
Note- we need a 24 hour notice for custom messages
Feature Flavors Cone$3.49
1, 2 or 3 scoops of our feature flavors!
Half Dozen Donuts
A half dozen of your favorite donut creation flavors: Nutella Banana/ Cinnamon and Sugar/ Plain/ Powder Sugar/ Cookies and Cream/ Classic Glaze/Vanilla sprinkle/ Turtle
*Available at our Lombard location only*
Taster Cup$3.99
4oz cup with our famous Rainbow Cone flavors of Chocolate, Strawberry, Palmer House, Pistachio & Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
Rainbow Quart$12.49
Quart of the Rainbow Cone flavors Chocolate / Strawberry / Palmer House / Pistachio / Orange Sherbet *Palmer House and Pistachio Contain Nuts*
Small Concrete
16oz of delicious vanilla soft serve ice cream with your favorite mix-ins, blended to perfection!
*Available at our Lombard location only*
Feature Flavors Pint$7.50
Pint of our feature flavors
8" Rainbow Round Cake$49.99
Our legendary winning combination of Rainbow Cone flavors, layered on top of a delicious cake **Contains Nuts**. 24 HOURS NOTICE REQUIRED ON ALL ORDERS
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

Lombard IL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
