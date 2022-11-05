Mexican & Tex-Mex
Taco 'bout it - Addison 1465 W. Lake Street
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Tacos de pastor, asada, lengua, cecina, carnitas, suadero, and more… There are a variety of options to choose from, each more tasty than the last and carefully prepared with richest flavor. It’s like México in every bite! In addition to our tacos, we will also offer traditional Mexican staples including tortas, burritos, breakfast, weekend specials, and delicious agua frescas.
Location
1465 West Lake Street, Addison, IL 60607
Gallery