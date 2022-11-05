Taco 'bout it - Addison 1465 W. Lake Street

Restaurant header imageView gallery
TACOS

Your choice of meat for tacos topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Al Pastor / Marinated Pork

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Asada / Steak

$2.99

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Barbacoa / Steamed Beef

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Lengua / Beef Tongue

$2.99

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Sesos / Brains

$2.99

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Carnitas / Fried Pork

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Cecina / Dried Beef

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Pollo / Chicken

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Chorizo / Mexican Sausage

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Huevo con Chorizo / Egg & Mexican Sausage

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Huevo con Jamón / Egg & Ham

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Jamón / Ham

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Hígado Encebollado / Liver and Onion

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Milanesa / Breaded Steak

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Buche / Pork Belly

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Suadero / Rose Meat

$2.59

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Tripa / Tripe

$2.99

Topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla

Vegetariano / Vegetarian

$2.29

Cheese and avocado topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on a double corn tortilla

TACOS AMERICANO

Your choice of meat for tacos topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Al Pastor Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Asada Americano

$3.79

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Barbacoa Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Beef Tongue Americano

$3.79

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Brains Americano

$3.79

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Carnitas Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Cecina Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Chicken Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Chorizo Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Egg and Chorizo Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Egg and Ham Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Ham Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Liver and Onion Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Milanesa Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Pork Belly Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Suadero Americano

$3.39

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Tripe Americano

$3.79

Topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla

Vegetarian Americano

$2.29

Cheese and avocado topped with lettuce, tomato and sour cream on a double corn tortilla

TORTAS

Your choice of meat on a toasted bread served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Al Pastor Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Asada Torta

$10.18

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Barbacoa Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Beef Tongue Torta

$10.18

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Brains Torta

$10.18

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Carnitas Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Cecina Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Chicken Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Chorizo Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Egg and Chorizo Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Egg and Ham Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Ham Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Liver and Onion Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Milanesa Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Pork Belly Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Suadero Torta

$9.19

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Tripe Torta

$10.18

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Vegetarian Torta

$7.99

Served with cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

BURRITOS

Your choice of meat wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Al Pastor Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Asada Burrito

$11.54

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Barbacoa Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Beef Tongue Burrito

$11.54

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Brains Burrito

$11.54

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Carnitas Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Cecina Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Chicken Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Chorizo Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Egg and Chorizo Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Egg and Ham Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Ham Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Liver and Onion Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Milanesa Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Pork Belly Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Suadero Burrito

$10.29

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Tripe Burrito

$11.54

Served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

Vegetarian Burrito

$8.99

Served with cheese, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado

BURRITO BOWL

Your choice of meat over a bed of lettuce topped with cheese, beans, sour cream, rice, tomato, avocado and cilantro

Burrito Bowl

$9.99

Your choice of meat over a bed of lettuce topped with cheese, beans, sour cream, rice, tomato, avocado and cilantro

COMBOS

Combo #1 - 3 Tacos

$13.79

Your choice of meat for tacos topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink

Combo #2 - Taco Americano

$14.89

Your choice of meat for tacos topped with sour cream, cheese and avocado on a double corn tortilla with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink

COMBO #3 - Torta

$13.79

Your choice of meat on a toasted bread served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink

COMBO #4 - Burrito

$13.79

Your choice of meat wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla served with cheese, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato and avocado with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink

COMBO #5 - Breakfast Burrito

$10.89

Your choice of scrambled eggs wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla served with cheese and beans with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink

COMBO #6 - Breakfast

$11.19

Scrambled eggs with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink. Corn tortillas included

Combo #7 - 4 Tacos

$14.89

Your choice of meat for tacos topped with onion and cilantro on a double corn tortilla with your choice of side and a 16 oz. drink

SIDES

Quesadillas

$1.99

Cheese in a corn tortilla with your choice of meat

Guacamole & Chips

$7.99

Fresh smashed avocado with tomato, onion and cilantro with a side of corn tortilla chips

Pico de Gallo & Chips

$3.99

Fresh chopped tomato, onion and cilantro with a side of corn tortilla chips

Order of Chips

$1.99

Corn tortilla chips

Order of Rice

Cooked yellow rice with chopped carrots, green beans and sweet corn

Order of Beans

Refried beans

Order of Avocado

$2.99

Avocado slices

Order of Grilled Onions

$2.99

Order of Grilled Jalapeños

$2.99

Order of Shredded Cheese

$2.99

Pickled Vegetables

Packet of Sour Cream

$0.50

Green Salsa

Red Salsa

BREAKFAST BURRITOS

Your choice of scrambled eggs wrapped in a toasted flour tortilla served with cheese and beans

Ham & Eggs Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Scrambled eggs with cheese and beans

Bacon & Eggs Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Scrambled eggs with cheese and beans

Chorizo & Egss Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Scrambled eggs with cheese and beans

Mexican Style & Eggs Breakfast Burrito

$6.99

Scrambled eggs with cheese and beans

BREAKFAST

Chilaquiles

$8.99

Your choice of cooked eggs with crispy corn tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream and onion covered on your choice of salsa

Chilaquiles Taco'Bout It

$12.39

Your choice of cooked eggs with crispy corn tortilla chips, cheese, sour cream and onion covered on your choice of salsa and cecina

Taco'Bout It Breakfast

$12.39

Three over easy eggs over a bed of cecina with a side of rice and beans. Corn tortilla included

Huevos Rancheros Breakfast

$12.39

Three sunny side up eggs on top of a crunchy corn tortilla covered with our homemade salsa ranchera and a side of rice and beans. Corn tortilla included

Ham & Eggs Breakfast

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with a side of rice and beans. Corn tortilla included

Bacon & Eggs Breakfast

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with a side of rice and beans. Corn tortilla included

Chorizo & Egss Breakfast

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with a side of rice and beans. Corn tortilla included

Mexican Style & Eggs Breakfast

$8.99

Scrambled eggs with tomato, cilantro and jalapeño with a side of rice and beans. Corn tortilla included

DESSERTS

Sweet Corn Bread

$1.75

Sweet Mexican Corn Bread

Flan

$1.75

Mexican custard

FOUNTAIN DRINKS

Coca-Cola products

Coke

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Hi-C Fruit Punch

$2.49

Minute Maid Lemonade

$2.49

Orange Fanta

$2.49

Sprite

$2.49

Water

FRESH WATERS

Our freshly homemade waters

Horchata

$2.49

Rice Water

Jamaica

$2.49

Hibiscus Water

Tamarindo

$2.49

Tamarind Water

OTHER DRINKS

Coffee

$1.75

Café

Lemon Tea

$1.75

Té de limón

Chamomile Tea

$1.75

Té de Manzanilla

Water Bottle

$1.75

Botella de agua

MILKSHAKES

A blended milk based shake mixed with your choice of fruit or flavor, sugar and vanilla

Banana Milkshake

$3.69

Licuado de plátano

Strawberry Milkshake

$3.69

Licuado de fresa

Coconut Milkshake

$3.69

Licuado de coco

Chocolate Milkshake

$3.69

Licuado de coco

Oatmeal Milkshake

$3.69

Licuado de avena

WEEKEND SPECIALS

Order of Carnitas / Fried Pork

$9.79

16 oz of your choice of meat served with a side of pico de gallo and beans. Corn tortillas and salsa included

Order of Barbacoa / Steamed Beef

$9.79

16 oz of barbacoa served with a side of cilantro and onion. Corn tortilla and salsa included.

Gallon of Menudo / Tripe Soup

$32.19

A gallon of beef tripe soup with a side of corn tortillas

Half Gallon of Menudo / Tripe Soup

$16.49

Half gallon of beef tripe soup with a side of corn tortillas

Order of Corn Tortillas

$1.50

Order of Flour Tortillas

$3.00
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tacos de pastor, asada, lengua, cecina, carnitas, suadero, and more… There are a variety of options to choose from, each more tasty than the last and carefully prepared with richest flavor. It’s like México in every bite! In addition to our tacos, we will also offer traditional Mexican staples including tortas, burritos, breakfast, weekend specials, and delicious agua frescas.

1465 West Lake Street, Addison, IL 60607

