Mexican & Tex-Mex

LA CAMPANA RESTAURANT

review star

No reviews yet

229 w grand avenue

Bensenville, IL 60106

Botanas

Guacamole App

$8.95

SO-Guacamole

$4.00

Full Nachos

$9.95

Half Nachos

$7.95

Quesadillas App

$9.95

Tamale Appetizer

$10.95

Chaleco

$6.95

Coctel De Camarones

$12.95

Fiesta Plate

$17.95

Tres Chiles Chaleco

$7.95

Sopas

Chile con Carne Soup

$3.95

Zapata Soup

$3.95

Tortilla Soup

$5.50

Ensaladas

Taco Salad

$8.95

Ensalada Tampico

$6.00

Ensalada De Rancho

$4.00

Steak Salad

$14.95

Shrimp Salad

$14.95

Grilled Chicken Breast Salad

$12.95

Avocado Con Pollo Salad

$9.95

Avocado Con Tuna

$9.95

Tacos

D-Tacos Steak

$13.95

D-Tacos Flour

$12.95

D-Tacos Corn

$11.95

D-Shredded Beef Tacos

$13.95

D-Tacos Al Pastor

$13.95

D-Grilled Tilapia Tacos

$14.95

D-Mahi Tacos

$13.95

D-Tacos Shrimp

$14.95

Tacos Loco/pollo

$13.95

D-Tacos De Alambre

$14.95

Enchiladas

D-Enchiladas De Casa

$12.50

D-Enchiladas Especiales

$13.95

D-Enchiladas Camarone

$14.95

D-Enchiladas Mexicanas

$12.50

Burritos/Chimi's

D-Burrito Grande

$10.95

D-Chimichanga

$11.95

D-Burrito Potosino

$13.95

D-Gringo Burrito

$8.00

D-Burritos Colorado

$12.50

D-Burritos Verde

$12.50

D-Burritos Especiales

$12.95

D-Veggie Burrito Grande

$9.95

Fajitas

D-Fajitas Steak Single

$19.95

D-Fajitas Steak Double

$38.00

D-Fajita Chicken Single

$17.95

D-Fajita Chicken Double

$34.00

D-Fajitas Shrimp Single

$19.95

D-Fajita Shrimp Double

$38.00

D-Fajitas Combo Single

$19.95

D-Fajita Combo Double

$38.00

D-Fajita Veggie Single

$9.95

D-Fajita Veggie Double

$19.95

D-Faja Steak/Shrimp Double

$38.00

D-Faja Chicken/Shrimp Double

$38.00

Platos Tradiconales

D-Tijuana Tamales

$13.95

D-Chile Relleno Single

$8.95

D-Chile Relleno Double

$14.95

D-Flautas

$11.95

D-Flautas Cancun

$15.95

D-Tostadas

$10.95

D-Sopes

$10.95

D-Jumbo Quesadillas Steak

$17.95

D-Jumbo Quesadillas Chicken

$16.95

D-Jumbo Quesadillas Shrimp

$18.95

D-Jumbo Quesadillas Veggie

$9.95

Combinaciones

D-Mariachi Plate

$12.95

D-Campana Plate

$16.95

D-Acapulco Plate

$12.95

D-Ranchero Plate

$12.95

D-Azteca Plate

$15.95

D-El Zacateca Plate

$16.95

Bistek

D-Carne Asada

$22.95

D-Carne A La Tampiquena

$24.95

D-Carne Milanesa

$23.95

D-Bistek A La Mexicana

$23.95

D-Alambre Single

$12.95

D-Alambres Double

$22.95

D-Mar-y- Tierra W/ Grilled Shrimp

$23.95

D-Mar-y- Tierra W/Breaded Shrimp

$20.95

Lomo En Chile De Arbol

$23.95

Pollo

D-Pollo En Mole

$16.95

D-Arroz Con Pollo

$12.95

D-Pollo A La Parilla

$16.95

Pollo Mexicana

$16.95

Mariscos

D-Camarones A La Plancha

$23.95

D-Camarones Mariposa

$13.95

D-Camarones A La Veracruzana

$19.95

D-Huachinango Veracruz

$19.95

D-Pescado Vallarta

$19.95

D-Bacalao

$18.95

D-Bacalao A La Viscaina

$18.95

Camarones A La Diabla

$19.95

Bacalao Special

$20.95

Tortas

D-Tortas De Asada

$12.95

D-Tortas De Pollo

$11.95

D-Tortas De Avocado

$10.95

D-Tortas De Milanesa

$12.95

D-Torta de Huevos Con Chorizo

$10.95

D-Torta Al Pastor

$11.95

D-Grilled Veggie Torta

$9.95

Hamburgesas

D-Hamburger

$6.00

D-Mexican Hamburger

$7.00

Huevos

D-Huevos A La Mexicana

$8.95

D-Huevos Con Chorizo

$9.95

D-Huevos Rancheros

$8.95

D-Chila Queles

$9.95

D-Mexican Omelette

$8.95

D-Cheese Omelette

$7.95

D-Carne Asada Con huevos

$12.95

Postres

D-Nieve Frita

$5.00

D-Flan

$5.00

D-Chocolate Chimichangas

$6.00

D-Churros W/ Ice Cream

$6.00

D-Platanos Con Crema

$6.00

D-Sopapia

$5.00

D-Oreo Frita

$5.95

D-Root Beer Float

$4.00

D-Bunuelos

$3.00

D-Nieve De Vanilla

$3.00

Pumpkin Flan

$6.00

A La Carte

Taco

$3.25

Enchilada

$3.25

Burrito

$3.25

Tamale

$3.75

Flauta

$3.25

Quesadilla

$2.00

SO-Chile Relleno

$6.00

Tostada

$3.75

Sope

$3.95

Sides

SO-Sour Cream

$0.75

SO-Guacamole

$4.00

SO-Jalapeno Mix

$0.75

SO-Chips

$2.00+

SO-Flour Tortilla

$0.75

SO-Corn Tortilla

$0.75

SO-Avocados

$2.95

SO-Fresh Diced Jalapenos

$0.75

SO-grilled Jalapenos

$2.95

SO- White Cheese

$0.75

SO-Yellow Cheese

$0.75

SO-French Fries

$2.95

SO-Mexican Papas

$2.95

SO-Cilantro

$0.75

SO-Onions

$0.75

SO-Tomatoes

$0.75

SO-Lettuce

$0.75

SO-Rice

$2.95

SO-Beans

$2.95

SO-Rice and Beans

$2.95

SO-Pico De Gallo

$2.00

SO-Grilled Veggies

$4.00

SO-Picante Salsa

$2.00+

SO-Ranchera Salsa

$2.00+

SO-Tomatillo Salsa ( Mild)

$2.00

SO-Verde Spicy Salsa

$2.00+

SO-Chipotle Salsa

$2.00

SO-Mole Salsa

$2.00

SO-Suiza Salsa

$2.00

SO-Guajillo Salsa

$2.00

SO-Mango Salsa

$2.00

SO-Cancun Salsa

$2.00

SO-Chil Con Carne Salsa

$2.00

SO-Camarones (6)

$7.00

SO-Grilled Garlic

$3.00

Veggie Beans

$3.00

Limes

$0.75

Chili de Arbol

$2.00

Extra Pollo Breast

$10.00

Extra Piece Steak

$9.00

Agave Dressing 5oz

$3.00

Agave Dressing Med 5oz

$3.00

Agave Dressing Med 8oz

$5.00

Agave Dressing Small 5oz

$3.00

Egg

$2.00

Kids Menu

Tostada

$3.75

Quesadilla

$2.00

Chicken Strips w/ Fries

$6.50

Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$5.95

Hamburger w/ Fries

$6.95

Cheeseburger W/ Fries

$6.95

Taco

$3.25

Burrito

$3.25

Enchilada

$3.25

Kids Nachos

$3.75

Chicken Strips

$4.25
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!!

Website

Location

229 w grand avenue, Bensenville, IL 60106

Directions

Gallery
De Campana image
De Campana image
De Campana image

