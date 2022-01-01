Go
BUTTERZ BISCUIT

Our home-made breakfast is freshly made from scratch each and everyday out of our food trailer with both a walk up window for online order pickups, and a drive-thru window for food on the go and online pickups as well.

14291 Us Highway 62 E

Sausage Egg & Cheese$5.75
Chicken Biscuit$4.75
Bacon Egg & Cheese$5.25
Crispy pork bacon topped with scrambled eggs and a slice of American cheese
Potatoes$2.50
Bacon Biscuit$3.75
Full Order Chocolate Biscuits$5.00
Biscuit$1.25
Bang Bang Chicken Biscuit$6.00
Our fried chicken breast topped with a sweet and a little spicy homemade sauce.
Half Order Biscuit & Gravy$2.75
Full Order Biscuit & Gravy$4.75
Horse Branch KY

Sunday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Monday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Thursday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Friday6:00 am - 11:00 am
Saturday6:00 am - 11:00 am
