BUTTERZ BISCUIT
Our home-made breakfast is freshly made from scratch each and everyday out of our food trailer with both a walk up window for online order pickups, and a drive-thru window for food on the go and online pickups as well.
14291 Us Highway 62 E
Popular Items
Location
14291 Us Highway 62 E
Horse Branch KY
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Monday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Friday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 11:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Slick Back BBQ
If you are wanting great food, great service, great atmosphere, then GREAT you have come to the right place!
Beaver Dam Amphitheater
Come to the DAM. You'll have a DAM good time.
Beef 'O' Brady's
Good Food, Good Sports & a Good Time
The Wagon Wheel
Come in and enjoy!