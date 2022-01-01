Go
The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky

107 East Ohio Street

Popular Items

14" Large CHEZ ONLY $7$7.00
This is a $7 CHEESE PIZZA!
No toppings can be added!!!
14" Large Pizza$11.00
Firehouse Fries$6.50
14" Large 2 top $10$10.00
Mini 3 Top and Drink$5.00
Milk Shake$5.00
Chicken Salad$8.00
Reg Cheesestix$5.50
Eric Sandwich$8.50
8" Mini Pizza$5.00
107 East Ohio Street

Morgantown KY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
