The Firehouse Pizza of Kentucky
Come in and enjoy!
107 East Ohio Street
Popular Items
Location
107 East Ohio Street
Morgantown KY
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
BUTTERZ BISCUIT
Our home-made breakfast is freshly made from scratch each and everyday out of our food trailer with both a walk up window for online order pickups, and a drive-thru window for food on the go and online pickups as well.
Slick Back BBQ
If you are wanting great food, great service, great atmosphere, then GREAT you have come to the right place!
The Wagon Wheel
Come in and enjoy!
Beaver Dam Amphitheater
Come to the DAM. You'll have a DAM good time.