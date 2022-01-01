Go
When we opened Café Lago on a neighborhood corner in 1990, we had a simple mission: to share classic, Tuscan-inspired recipes that we grew up with—the dishes that forged our first food memories—in a restaurant where guests would feel at home.

PIZZA

2305 24th Ave E • $$

Avg 3.9 (318 reviews)

Popular Items

Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine, crouton, parmesan
Pizza Margherita$19.00
Mozzarella, tomato sauce, garlic, basil
Insalata Mista$10.00
Mixed baby greens, red onion, balsamic vinaigrette
Half Lasagne$13.00
Half-sized portion of our fresh pasta layered with ricotta, bechamel, tomato sauce
Lasagne$25.00
Fresh pasta layered with ricotta, bechamel, tomato sauce
Paper Bag Fee$0.08
Fettuccine con Polpette$25.00
Fettuccine, meatballs, tomato sauce parmesan
House Bake Bread$6.00
Rustic sour dough with orange-thyme-fennel compound butter and oil.
Pizza Salsiccia$20.00
Fontina, sausage, roasted red bell pepper, garlic, tomato sauce, parmesan
Gnocchi$27.00
Prawn, pickled fresno chile, basil, white wine, butter.
Upscale
Casual
Formal
Romantic
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Cryptocurrency
High Chairs
Catering
Takeout

2305 24th Ave E

Seattle WA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
