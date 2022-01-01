Go
Cafe Brio

Casual Cafe & Bakery, Breakfast, Lunch, Pastries, quality coffee, beer & wine

PASTRY

791 G Street • $$

Avg 4.2 (920 reviews)

Popular Items

ham & cheese croissant$6.75
Nimann Ranch ham and Emmental cheese rolled into house-made croissant dough
cappuccino$3.25
espresso with steamed milk and micro-foam
boysenberry macaron$2.00
an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic
mocha macaron$2.00
an almond meringue cookie with flavored buttercream sandwiched between. a French classic.
house coffee
a special blend of Flying Goat Coffee, ground and brewed to order.
Cafe Brio Blend is a rotating blend of Indo-Pacific and Central American coffees- fully body, brown sugar sweetness with notes of dried fruit, certified organic.
croissant$3.25
house-made with Strauss Creamery butter
latte
epresso with steamed milk and micro-foam
sticky bun$3.95
house-made croissant dough rolled with cinnamon sugar and baked into buns, topped with brown sugar, honey, and walnut glaze
chocolate croissant$3.95
Noel chocolate batons rolled inside house-made croissant dough and finished with chocolate drizzle
humboldt burger$15.50
char-grilled fresh-ground Humboldt Grass-fed beef, brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, 1000 island, choice of fries or salad
Attributes and Amenities

Location

791 G Street

Arcata CA

Sunday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Monday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Tuesday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Wednesday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Thursday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Friday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
Saturday4:05 am - 11:30 pm
