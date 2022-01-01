Go
Toast

Café Mamajuana

Café Mamajuana connects the people of Burlington with Dominican, W. African, Italian and Spanish culture by using food as a vessel of tradition, nostalgia and identity. We serve up Empanadas, Plantains, Meat, Seafood, Rice, Beans, Salads, Dessert & more! Our food is an ode to our DNA.

88 Oak Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Pork/Perníl Empanada$4.50
Slow roasted & sofrito marinated Pork Empanada.
"Perníl" Empanada.
Bean/Habichuela Empanada (Vegan)$4.00
Stewed Beans & Veggie stuffed Empanada.
VEGAN as is.
Canoa de Carne (Your Choice of Meat)$16.00
A whole fried sweet plantain, stuffed with rice, beans, roasted pork, salsa roja, salsa de aguacate, salsa cotija and curtido.
Gluten-Free.
Beef/Picadillo Empanada$4.50
North East raised quality ground Beef, raisins, peppers, onions and garlic filled Empanada.
Chicken/Pollo Empanada$4.50
Sazón & Sofrito braised Chicken Empanada.
Canoa de Habichuela$13.00
A whole fried sweet plantain, stuffed with yellow rice, stewed beans (habichuelas), salsa, and curtido.
Vegan and Gluten Free.
La Bandera$16.00
Rice and beans as the base with the option to have it with pork, chicken or picadillo as well as a choice of maduros or tostones!
Chimi Burger$14.00
A double smash burger topped with ketchup aioli, sweet plantain, red onion, curtido, and potato frites.
Cheese/Queso Empanada$4.50
Cafe Mamajuana houseblend of gooey cheeses, herbs and spices.
Tostones$5.00
Fried Green Plantains with ketchup aioli!
Gluten-Free
See full menu

Location

88 Oak Street

Burlington VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Taco Gordo

No reviews yet

Full-service bar and taqueria in the heart of the Old North End!

Skinny Pancake

No reviews yet

Please place your order for next day meal delivery! All orders placed by 2pm will be delivered by 5pm the following day. Call with any questions or special requests: 802-992-8008

Bluebird Barbecue

No reviews yet

**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

Bluebird Catering

No reviews yet

**As seen on Diner's, Drive-Ins, + Dives**
- Listed as a top 45 BBQ Spot from Coast to Coast by the Food Network
- Best Barbecue in Vermont by Thrillest, The Travel Channel, and MSN.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston