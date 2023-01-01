Caffe Tlazo
607 4th St
Algoma, WI 54201
Menu
Popular Items
Bacon, leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Served on Italian white bread.
All white meat chicken salad, leaf lettuce, tomato, cashews
Coffees
Fair trade and organic brewed coffee.
Espresso Drinks
Brewed coffee and steamed milk.
Espresso with steamed milk and a small amount of velvety milk foam. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
A serving of espresso and hot water that makes a rich cup of coffee. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Espresso, gourmet chocolate, steamed milk, topped with whipped cream. Can be made with white chocolate or caramel sauce. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Espresso, vanilla, honey, cinnamon, and steamed milk. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
White coffee, served espresso style and combined with gourmet white chocolate and steamed milk. All espresso drinks are made with organic, fair-trade espresso beans.
Iced Blended Beverages
1/2 Iced Tea, 1/2 Lemonade
Hot Beverages
Velvety steamed milk with gourmet chocolate, topped with whipped cream.
A blend of black tea and spices steamed with milk. Topped with whipped cream and ground nutmeg.
Loose Leaf Teas
Barely caffeinated. Infuse 3 minutes.
Least processed of all teas, highest antioxidant potency. Infuse only 30-60 seconds.
Half Sandwich Or Half Wrap
Choice of sandwich or wrap excluding Gourmet Sandwiches, Italian Combo Deli Sandwich, Roma Panini, Quatro Panini, Tlazo Wrap, and Mexicana Wrap.
Paninis
Pepperoni, genoa salami, provolone cheese, spring mix, roasted red pepper, pesto mayonnaise, balsamic vinaigrette. | Served on focaccia bread.
Prosciutto, ham, fresh mozzarella, basil, roma tomatoes, spring mix, pesto mayonnaise, and balsamic glaze on focaccia bread
Chicken breast, provolone cheese, spring mix, roasted red pepper, pesto mayonnaise, balsamic vinaigrette. Served on Sourdough bread.
Corn Beef, sauerkraut, reuben sauce & swiss cheese served on rye bread
Bacon, leaf lettuce, roma tomatoes, and mayonnaise. Served on Italian white bread.
Italian cheese blend, cheddar cheese blend, herb cream cheese on focaccia bread
Turkey, provolone cheese, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spring mix, guacamole, pesto mayonnaise. Served on multi grain bread.
Italian sausage, provolone cheese, spinach and pesto mayonnaise. Served on Rye bread.
Turkey, ham, bacon, cheddar cheese, swiss cheese, leaf lettuce, roma tomato, mayonnaise and mustard. Served on Italian White.
Roast beef, roma tomatoes, spinach artichoke spread, & provolone cheese. Served on sour dough bread.
Chicken, provolone cheese, roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, spring mix, guacamole, pesto mayonnaise. Served on multi grain bread.
Wraps
Turkey, bacon, cheddar, leaf lettuce and tomato with hot bacon dressing
Hummus or herb cream cheese, spinach, red onion, cucumber, tomato, artichokes, roasted red peppers and feta cheese
Chicken breast, spinach, apples, walnuts, feta cheese and raspberry vinaigrette
Chicken, beans, spanish rice, cheddar cheese blend, side of sour cream, tortilla chips and salsa
Spinach, artichokes, bruschetta, black olives, fresh mozzarella, & spinach artichoke spread
ham, turkey, bacon, leaf lettuce, tomato, cheddar cheese and mayonnaise
Turkey, spinach, tomato, red onion, guacamole, and ranch dressing
Chicken breast, artichoke hearts, black olives, roasted red pepper, spring mix and herb cream cheese
Chicken breast, bacon, cheddar cheese blend, leaf lettuce and tomato with ranch dressing
Chicken breast, leaf lettuce, tomato, caesar dressing, croutons and Italian cheese blend
Gourmet Sandwiches
Chicken breast in buffalo sauce, leaf lettuce, tomatoes, and ranch dressing on a pita
Olive Salad, Prosciutto ham, salami, pepperoni, provolone cheese, roasted red pepper, pesto mayonnaise. Served on Italian white bread.
Gyro meat, tzatziki sauce, tomatoes, and red onion on pita
Italian meatball with marinara and Italian Cheese blend. Served on Italian white Bread.
Deli Style Sandwiches
Roast beef, mayonnaise, mustard, sub dressing, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion. Served on Italian white bread.
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, mayonnaise, mustard, sub dressing, tomato, lettuce, red onion. Served on Italian white bread.
Roast beef, pepperoni, salami, mayonnaise, mustard, sub dressing, tomato, lettuce, red onion, provolone cheese. Served on Italian white bread.
Salads
Leaf lettuce, Italian cheese blend, seasoned croutons, Caesar dressing. | Served with bread.
Spring mix, red onion, cucumber, tomato, green pepper, mushrooms, carrot, choice of dressing. Served with bread.
Snack Plates
Hummus, Spinach artichoke dip with carrots, cucumber, green pepper, warm pita slices
Kids
Cheddar cheese. Served on Italian white bread. With carrots, cucumbers, ranch dressing and apple sauce.
Comes with carrots, cucumbers, ranch dressing and applesauce.
All hours
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Location
Gallery
