Calamaris Downtown

Come in and enjoy!

1317 State Street

Popular Items

Tater Tots$2.25
Nuts & Berries$12.00
Grilled Chicken, dry bleu cheese, cucumber, tomato, sliced almonds & craisins
Reuben$12.00
4 oz ranch$0.50
Tuna Melt$11.00
Tuna salad with american on sourdough
Quart of the Day$10.00
Served with crackers
Nugs$11.00
Tender white chicken fried crispy with choice of wing sauce, carrots, & celery (ranch or bleu cheese)
Chicken Cobb Salad$12.00
Grilled chicken, bacon, dry bleu cheese, hard boiled egg, avocado, tomato, & cucumber. Served on a bed of mixed greens.
Fries$2.25
4 oz Honey Mustard$0.50
Location

Erie PA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

