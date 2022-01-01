Go
Camp Outpost Zion

SALADS • HAMBURGERS

709 Zion Park Blvd

Avg 4.5 (138 reviews)

Popular Items

Camp Burger$14.95
half pound Certified Angus beef, tomato, pickle, red onion, romaine lettuce, secret sauce, brioche bun
Camp Fries$2.95
Ketchup
Kids Quesadilla w/Fries$8.95
4 large cheese quesadilla slices, flour tortillas
Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.95
pickled red onions, arugula, calabrian chili aioli, brioche bun
Crispy Brussel Sprouts$7.95
jalapeno honey mustard, candied pecans, pecorino romano cheese
Sweet Potato Fries$3.95
Mission Salad$14.95
roasted corn, black beans, avocado, romaine, guajillo ranch dressing, crispy tortilla strips, queso fresca, spicy crema
Half Chicken Plate$18.95
organic half chicken, mixed green salad, smashed yukon golds, charred onion aioli and espresso bbq sauces
Kids Chicken Strips w/Fries$8.95
hand battered all natural chicken strips
709 Zion Park Blvd

Springdale UT

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
