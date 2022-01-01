Go
Cape Cod Coffee Cafe

SANDWICHES

53 Market Street • $

Avg 4.4 (240 reviews)

Popular Items

The Local$8.00
Two fried eggs, cheddar, croissant
Avocado Chicken Salad$16.00
Shredded grilled chicken, arugula, romaine, diced bacon, roasted corn & green onion with lemon vinaigrette
Monterey Quesadilla$11.00
Grilled flour tortilla, cheddar, pepper jack, caramelized onions, pico de gallo, guacamole, sour cream
Day Tripper$11.00
Two fried eggs, spinach, red onion, tomato jam, pesto, avocado spread, mozzarella, Portuguese muffin
Sun-Kissed Chicken Wrap$16.00
Chicken Salad, Cranberry Mayo & Mixed Greens in a Wheat Wrap
SoCal Grilled Cheese$14.00
Cheddar, smoked gouda, avocado spread, tomato, pesto, grilled sourdough bread
Popponessett Protein Punch$12.00
Two fried eggs, cheddar, bacon, chorizo, Canadian bacon, croissant
The Traditional Plate$13.00
Two Eggs any style, Home Fries, Toast, Choice of One Meat (Thick-cut Bacon, Chorizo, Chicken Sausage, Breakfast Sausage or Canadian Bacon)
Beach Bum Breakfast Wrap$16.00
Two Scrambled Eggs, Curry Quinoa, Mushrooms, Asparagus, Kale, Queso Fresco & Espelette Aioli on a Wheat Wrap
Cold Brew 24oz$5.75
Attributes and Amenities

Curbside Pickup
Catering
Online Ordering
Outdoor Seating
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Takeout

Location

53 Market Street

Mashpee MA

Sunday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 5:00 pm
