CARNATION CAFE & LOUNGE
Open today 8:00 AM - 11:00 PM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Location
4760 Tolt Ave, Carnation WA 98014
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Fall City
No Reviews
33378 SE Redmond-Fall City Rd Fall City, WA 98024
View restaurant
Mercurys Coffee Co. - Redmond-Fall City
4.5 • 36
23532 NE Redmond-Fall City Rd Redmond, WA 98053
View restaurant