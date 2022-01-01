Go
CARS Sandwiches & Shakes

Open today 11:00 AM - 11:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

5287 Reviews

$$

114 E Main St

Ramsey, NJ 07446

Popular Items

Waffle Fries$3.25
*contains gluten
Mac 'n Cheese Bites$6.35
CARS Burger
Served with lettuce, tomato, and our secret burger sauce
8" Classic Philly$9.25
Sliced steak, sauteed onions, American cheese
8" FAT TONY$8.75
Chicken tenders, mozzarella sticks, french fries, and marinara sauce
Cookies 'n Cream
Mozzarella Sticks$6.99
Suggested with a side of marinara sauce
Classic Chicken Sandwich$5.25
Lettuce, tomato, and mayo on a Martin's potato bun
Fries$3.25
*contains gluten
Mac 'n Cheese Burger$8.95
Bacon, homemade mac & cheese patty, and our secret burger sauce
Attributes and Amenities

check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWi-Fi
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markTakeout

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:00 am

114 E Main St, Ramsey NJ 07446

