Go
Toast

Cazenovia Pizzeria

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

62 Albany St • $$

Avg 4.3 (497 reviews)

Popular Items

Chicken Fingers$9.00
Dippin Garlic Sticks$8.50
Its the size of a small pizza cut into perfect strips for dipping. Butter, fresh garlic mozzarella cheese and Parmesan combine to create a crowd favorite.
10 Wings$13.95
Medium$13.50
14
X-Large$21.50
18
10 Wings Boneless$10.50
Small$11.50
12
Pepperoni Pizza Roll$4.00
Mozz Sticks$7.50
Large$16.50
16
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

62 Albany St

Cazenovia NY

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Meier's Creek Brewing Co.

No reviews yet

Meier’s Creek Brewing Company was founded on the spirit of innovation and a single mission: create extraordinary beer with the food to match.
This is the foundation for everything we do, from the products we create to the way we serve them. Without high-quality food and drink we are nothing, that’s why we focus relentlessly on quality and consistency and always keep an eye on what’s new.

YO!BURRITO

No reviews yet

FRESH. MODERN. MEXICAN.
Slingin' an alternative take on the Mexican experience - with vegan, gluten-free and "create your own" options galore - YO!BURRITO is the newest and coolest casual ‘Cuse eatery. Don’t be a burro, come get your burritos, YO!

YARDS GRILLE AT GREEN LAKES

No reviews yet

A New Classic
The seamless combination of cutting edge and comfort, of trends and tradition, of fresh thinking and established methods – Yards Grille is the New Classic American Restaurant. New classic is our inspiration. We begin with comfortable Americana fare and elevate it to a level that our guests find invigorating. Our service is attentive and seamless throughout each and every meal.

YARDS GRILLE ON THE SAND

No reviews yet

The little brother of YARDS GRILLE on the hill. Serving a selection of items for everyone enjoying the beach.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston