Cest La Vie

To pre-order a curb side pick up please visit our website www.clvlancaster.com
Casual Fine Dining…with Character
Life is made of the places you go and the people with whom you go there. C’est La Vie is a bistro that invites you to enjoy the small things in life, in the company of good friends. Our inviting, playful atmosphere along with our delicate yet satisfying cuisine makes for a place truly like no other. We invite you to experience everything C’est La Vie has to offer — and watch the world go by with us.
Artisanal, yet casual, and above all deeply enjoyable — that is the philosophy at the heart of our food. At C’est La Vie we craft both large and small plates meant to excite the senses and appeal to a wide range of tastes. As another way to pay tribute to life in Lancaster, we source our ingredients from the rich community of local farmers, butchers, and more. Discover our frequently changing menu.

Popular Items

Margarita$12.00
Fresh Basil, Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Tomato Sauce
CLV BLT$13.00
Herbes de Provence Aioli
Mixed Greens Salad$8.00
Spring Mix, Pepperoni, Onions, Olives, Tomatoes, Mozzarella Cheese, House Vinaigrette
Roasted Cauliflower$12.00
Yuzu Kosho Vinaigrette
Crab Cake Sandwich$18.00
Croissant, Lettuce, Tomato, Dijon Aioli
Pepperoni$12.00
Organic Tomato Sauce, Bacio Mozzarella Cheese
Pomme Frites$6.00
French Fries
Sweet Corn Bechamel$12.00
Cashew Pesto, Fresh Mozzarella, Organic Tomato Sauce
Wedge Salad$9.00
Iceberg Lettuce, Bleu Cheese Crumbles, Tomatoes, Bacon Dressing
Traditional Poutine$9.00
Rich Veal Demi, Cheese Curds, Fries
Location

50 W. Grant Street

Lancaster PA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 pm, 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

