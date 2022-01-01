Go
Chesapeake Inn Restaurant

A place for everyone. A multi level venue with fine dining and ballroom on 2nd floor. Hosts special events, wedding and more. The casual Deck area offers pub fare, 60 slip marina & outdoor tiki bar on the waterfront.

605 2nd Street

Chesapeake Bay$19.00
san marzano tomato sauce, crab meat, shrimp, mozzarella cheese, old bay dusted
California Roll$6.00
IN: crab, cucumber, avocado
Bavarian Pretzels$10.00
salted and oven baked, sauces on side: yellow mustard, melted cheddar cheese sauce
Hairy Mexican$15.00
IN: tempura shrimp, avocado TOP: crab, tempura, masago, spicy mayo, eel sauce
Cheesesteak Egg Rolls$12.00
tender steak, melted monterey jack & cheddar cheese, wrapped in crispy wonton, philly sauce
Spicy Crunchy Tuna Roll$8.00
IN: chopped spicy tuna TOP: spicy mayo & crunch
Chesapeake Roll$11.00
IN: crabmeat, avocado TOP: old bay
Shrimp Tempura Roll$10.00
IN: tempura shrimp, avocado, cucumber TOP: eel sauce
Crabcake Sandwich$20.00
5oz crabcake, baked, served on brioche bun, lettuce, tomato, old bay fries
Location

605 2nd Street

Chesapeake City MD

Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Autumn Arch Beer Project

Autumn Arch Beer Project is a local small batch, experimental brewery specializing in deep flavor profiles, edgy bitterness, and complex relationships. With a fervent attention to fundamental brewing principles, a respect for traditional styles, and an entrepreneurial spirit, Autumn Arch produces ales, lagers, and sour beers of the highest character. Our brewery and family-friendly tasting room share the same space, placing you, the beer drinker, in close proximity to the beer brewing process.

Midnight Oil Brewing Company

