Go
Toast

ChocolaTree

A Sanctuary Created to Nurture Authenticity

1595 west state route 89a

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Mushroom Fantasy$14.00
Mushroom gravy, Wild Rice, Mashed Potatoes, Macadamia Nut Spread
Ingredients:
Mushroom Gravy (cremini mushrooms, garlic, onion, balsalmic vinegar, parsley, coconut oil, black pepper, salt, almond milk)
Mashed Potato (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, black pepper, salt)
Macadamia Nut Spread (macadamia nuts, coconut oil, chickpea miso, lemon juice, salt)
Green Goddess Salad$14.00
Greens, Kale, Avocado, Cucumber, Sea Vegetable Dulse, Herb Pate , Spirulina, Sprouted Seeds & Cilantro Vinaigrette
Ingredients:
Herb Pate (sunflower seeds, lemon, chickpea miso, garlic, basil, oregano, sage, rosemary, thyme, salt)
Sprouted Seeds (pumpkin seeds, sesame seeds, chia, sunflower seeds, dulse, garlic, thyme, cayenne, salt, jalapeno, rosemary, onion)
Cilantro Vinaigrette (water, olive oil, lemon juice, apple cider vinegar, sea salt, jalapeno, black pepper)
Avocado Herb Sandwich$14.00
Our Homemade Live Onion Flat Bread Filled with Creamy Garlic Herb Pate, Avocado, Seasonal Greens and Tomato
Ingredients:
Onion Flat Bread (chia, onion, sunflower seeds, salt, olive oil)
Garlic Herb Pate (sunflower seeds, lemon, chickpea miso, garlic, basil, oregano, sage, rosemary, thyme, salt)
Bean Burrito$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Sharp Cheddar Cheese
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potato (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico de Gallo (tomato, onion, cilantro, lime, salt)
Vegan Bean Burrito$14.00
Dosa Wrap, Chili Beans, Mash Potato, Pico De Gallo, Red Pepper Chutney
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red Lentils,fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chili (turtle beans, kidney beans, navy beans, garbanzo beans, celery, bell pepper, onion, garlic, cilantro, jalapeno, salt)
Mashed Potatoes (yukon potatoes, coconut oil, coconut milk, sea salt, black pepper)
Pico De Gallo (onion, tomato, cilantro, lemon, black pepper, salt)
Red Pepper Chutney (red pepper, zucchini, red lentils, cilantro, cumin, black mustard seed, hing, turmeric, cocout oil)
Sedona 2012 Enchilada$14.00
Spicy Tomato Wrap, Stewed Corn, Basmati Rice, Tomato Sauce, Guacamole, Vegan Cheddar Crumble, Hot Sauce
Ingredients:
Spicy Tomato Wrap (zucchini, chia, onion, garlic, jalapeno, tomato)
Stewed Corn (yellow corn, yukon gold potato, red bell pepper, onion, black pepper, coconut oil)
Tomato Sauce (sundried tomatoes, cumin, olive oil, salt, black pepper)
Guacamole (avocado, golden onion, black pepper, lemon juice, salt)
Vegan Cheddar Crumble (sunflower seeds, macadamia nuts, tomato, apple cider vinegar, acerola cherry, lemon juice, sea salt)
Hot Sauce(mustard powder, lemon zest, chia seeds, black pepper, honey, chili flakes, cayenne chili, tomato concentrate, jalapenos, garlic, cinnamon, salt, olive oil, chipotle, apple cider vinegar)
Quesadilla$12.00
Our Housemade Dosa Wrap filled With Sharp Cheddar. Sun- Dried Tomato Sauce Side
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red lentils, fenugreek, kefir starter)
Sun Dried Tomato Sauce (sun dried tomatoes, cumin, olive oil, salt, black pepper)
Potato Pancake$3.00
basmati rice, red lentils, fenugreek, kefir starter, yukon potato, coconut oil, coconut milk, black pepper, sea salt
Coconut Saffron Dahl$11.00
Mung Beans and Seasonal Greens Curried in a Light Coconut Creme. Light Ayurvedic Spices.
Ingredients:
(Mung beans, coconut milk, ginger, cayenne, fenugreek, mustard, hing, cumin, black pepper, turmeric)
Vegan Quesadilla$12.00
Our Housemade Dosa Wrap filled with Vegan Chipotle Paneer. Sun- Dried Tomato Sauce Side
Ingredients:
Dosa (basmati rice, red lentils, fenugreek, kefir starter)
Chipotle Paneer (macadamia nuts, sunflower seeds, lime juice, coconut milk, nutritional yeast, apple cider vinegar, chipotle, sea salt)
Sun Dried Tomato Sauce (sun dried tomatoes, cumin, olive oil, salt, black pepper)
See full menu

Location

1595 west state route 89a

Sedona AZ

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Tortas de Fuego - West Sedona 89A

No reviews yet

Fresh & Natural Thai Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vespa Italian Café

No reviews yet

Home of the Modern Roman Flatbreads

Dahl & Di Luca

No reviews yet

Dahl & Di Luca is recognized for creating and defining the city’s fine dining scene more than 25 years ago. Chef Dahl prides herself in creating angelic pastas that are as light and delicate as they are satisfying, decadent vegetable-based dishes and hard-to-find Italian seafood classics. Impeccable service, live jazz piano, an expansive wine list.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston