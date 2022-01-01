Go
Toast

Chouquet's

Our kitchen focuses on a balance of new and familiar tastes served up in lighter dishes that allow our diners to settle into the comfort of what they expected, yet experience something new at the same time. We hope to introduce you to a dish that becomes a personal favorite.

SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

2500 Washington St • $$

Avg 4.2 (427 reviews)

Popular Items

ONION SOUP$12.00
QUICHE$16.00
SHORT RIBS$32.00
SALMON$28.00
BUTTER LETTUCE SALAD$12.00
TROUT SALAD$16.00
GAZPACHO$13.00
STEAK FRITES$29.00
BURGER$16.00
French fries$6.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2500 Washington St

San Francisco CA

Sunday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Nari

No reviews yet

Nari is a modern Thai restaurant, merging traditional techniques with the seasonal bounty of California. Our tasting menu is served family style, and our heritage driven cuisine is enhanced with exceptional service, amazing cocktails and an extensive wine list.

Santino's Vino

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sift Dessert Bar

No reviews yet

Your dessert shop for treating, gifting, and celebrating! Come visit us in Lower Pac Heights at California x Fillmore

Ramen Dining Waraku

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston