Cinderlands Warehouse

Brewery and Scratch Kitchen serving lunch and dinner.

2601 Smallman Street • $$

Squish - Hazy Pale Ale - 16oz 4pack$15.00
Our house pale ale brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo and Crystal 5.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Caesar Salad$15.00
Anchovy Dressing (EGG ALLERGEN) / Grilled Croutons / Parmesan / Pickled Peppers || ALLERGEN: Gluten/Dairy, Dressing: Egg/Fish
Parma Sausage Italian Sub$14.00
Cappicola / Coppa Secca / Soppressata / Tomato / Aged Provolone / Duke's Mayo / Mustard / Pickled Onion / Filone Roll || ALLERGENS: Gluten/Dairy
Full Squish - Hazy IPA - 16oz 4pack$18.00
IPA brewed with Citra, Simcoe, Amarillo, and Crystal hops. 6.5% ABV // STRICTLY for off-site consumption. No exceptions.
Jumbo Pretzel$14.00
Beer Mustard
Smashed Wagyu Burger$16.00
Griddled Onion / Dijonnaise / American Cheese / Bread & Butter Pickles / Martin's Potato Roll || ALLERGENS: Gluten/Dairy
Spicy Fried Chicken Sandwich$15.00
**ALL FOOD FRIED IN PEANUT OIL ** Chicken Thigh / Piri Piri Hot Sauce / Ranch Yogurt / Cucumber Mint Salad / Pickled Red Onion / Ben Martin's Potato Roll || ALLERGENS: Peanut/Gluten/Diary
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Bike Parking
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

2601 Smallman Street

Pittsburgh PA

Sunday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
