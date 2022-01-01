City Eats Kitchen

MADE Kitchen & Cocktails

No reviews yet

MADE Kitchen & Cocktails is thrilled to be a part of downtown Alpharetta’s vibrant restaurant scene! Hand crafted from century old cotton mill beams, steel and polished concrete, the industrial décor features re-claimed shutters from the Jim Beam Distillery, oiled steel hanging lamps, refined Carrara marble and an open kitchen designed around a hardwood-fueled, stainless steel grill. The covered patio is enclosed with riddling rack ‘shutters’ that spin to allow a glimpse of the city streets. Plush mattress banquet seating and large wood plank tables allow diners a comfortable al fresco experience all while affording an industrial chic, downtown vibe.

MADE’s Spanish inspired menu is chef driven. Small plate tapas and high quality Spanish ingredients center around the hardwood parilla grill. Chef Erick Balderama leads the enthusiastic kitchen staff with his passion for all things cured, fresh and pickled and the dishes deliver the authentic tastes of Spain.

