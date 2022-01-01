Clara B's Kitchen Table
At Clara B's Kitchen Table, we aspire to provide true hospitality and a nurturing environment to our community through an eclectic and Texas Southern-inspired cuisine that utilizes the best ingredients sourced locally. Whether dining with us at our Food Truck or at our new location in Downtown Belleville, our offerings define comfort food with rustic refinement
106 E Main Street
Belleville IL
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:00 pm
