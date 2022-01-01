Go
Clara B's Kitchen Table

At Clara B's Kitchen Table, we aspire to provide true hospitality and a nurturing environment to our community through an eclectic and Texas Southern-inspired cuisine that utilizes the best ingredients sourced locally. Whether dining with us at our Food Truck or at our new location in Downtown Belleville, our offerings define comfort food with rustic refinement

106 E Main Street

Popular Items

Smoked Chicken Salad$13.00
BBQ Spice Blend, Cranberry Chutney served on House Bread. Comes with Side.
Spicy Honey Chicken$12.00
Jalapeno Rosemary Potatoes$3.00
Baked French Toast$9.00
Rum Custard, Dulce de Leche, Mascarpone Cream
Biscuit Sandwich$11.00
Choice of Protein: Bacon, Smoked Sausage, or Chicken Sausage | Egg | Cheese | Apricot Red Onion Jam. Choice of Side
Biscuits & Gravy$9.00
Loaded Breakfast Burrito$13.00
Double Smoked Bacon, Chorizo, Potato, Egg, Cheese and Avocado with Smoked Ranchero Sauce
Breakfast Tacos (2)$9.00
Options: 1) Bacon, Egg, Potato 2) Chorizo, Egg, Cheese 3) Black Bean, Avocado, Egg, Cheese. Comes with Side. Served with salsa. Want it spic? Add reaper drizzle.
Texas Cinnamon Rolls$8.00
Housemade Rolls with Buttermilk Cream Cheese Icing
Side of Breakfast Meat$3.00
Choice of Pork Sausage Patty, Bacon, or Chicken Sausage
Location

106 E Main Street

Belleville IL

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm
