Coco Bistro

Espresso, Bistro & Bar
Fueled by kindness. 100% Plant-based!
Come in and enjoy!

101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180

Popular Items

Chai Latte
Chai is a tea beverage made by boiling black tea in milk and water with a mixture of aromatic herbs and spices.
Bagel Melt Sandwich$9.50
Buttered warm bagel sandwiching a scramble patty, deli slices, and cheese
Classic Breakfast Sandwich$9.50
(GF available)
Scramble patty with breakfast sausage, provolone, light savory sauce, and tomato on choice of hearty buttered and toasted ciabatta roll or thinly-sliced brioche bread
GF option available
Maple brown sugar
Cold Brew Coffee
Cold brew coffee is made chilled, never heated, and with a higher coffee to water ratio than regular drip coffee. It's made by creating a concentrate which is then mixed with fresh water (and optional flavorings) when it's time to serve. Though stronger than drip coffee, cold brew actually contains less caffeine.
Fruit and Cream Smoothie$7.50
Choose from strawberry or blueberry, blended with creamy vanilla oat milk, bananas, and agave
Classic Avocado Toast$9.00
(GF available)
Sliced avocado on toasted rustic country bread with sea salt, garlic flakes, sesame seeds and ground pepper, with sprigs of piedmont microgreens.
+1 GF Artisan Toast
Chocolate and Peanut Butter Protein Smoothie (GF)$8.00
Organic peanut butter, organic cocoa, organic protein powder, banana and a hint of maple syrup blended with creamy vanilla oat milk makes for a whopping 27 grams of protein - and pure deliciousness.
Latte
Coffee drink of Italian origin made with espresso and steamed milk.
Smoky Chipotle Bacon & Egg Sandwich$11.00
Hickory, sage & garlic bacon, scramble patty, chipotle mayo, sauteed organic spinach, fresh tomato and light savory sauce on grilled and pressed ciabatta bread.
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180

CHAPEL HILL NC

Sunday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
