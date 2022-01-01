Codfather Burgers & Sandwiches
When placing ONLINE ORDERING be sure we are at your location, our location is posted right above.
13201 South Virginia Street
Popular Items
Location
13201 South Virginia Street
Reno NV
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Wild Garlic Pizza & Pub
Your neighborhood pizza place.
Great Full Gardens- SOUTH
Our Mission: We support people's choice to eat healthy by creating a restaurant concept that works for every lifestyle.
Our focus is serving delicious food made with love, with an emphasis on local, organic, and clean ingredients.
Los Compadres Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
Ricks deliCafe
We're Open serving you the Freshest Finest Ingredients employing the most sanitary conditions. Get your Rick's Fix.
Take Out, Curbside or Delivery.
Save Time - Order Online -
Any Occasion, Anytime Catering