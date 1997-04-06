Go
Banner picView gallery

Coffee Express - Port Clinton

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

review star

No reviews yet

128 W 2nd St

Port Clinton, OH 43452

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Menu

See full menu

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

128 W 2nd St, Port Clinton OH 43452

Directions

Gallery

Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

The Brickhouse - 111 Madison Street
orange starNo Reviews
111 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,610
101 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Orchard Bar & Table - 3266 Orchard Bar & Table
orange starNo Reviews
3266 NE Catawba Rd Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Farm Stand Cafe & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
3350 Northeast Catawba Road Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Twin Oast Brewing
orange star4.6 • 97
3630 NE Catawba Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Coffee and Cream
orange starNo Reviews
131 W Second Street Lakeside, OH 43440
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Port Clinton

McCarthy's Restaurant & Pub
orange star4.4 • 1,610
101 Madison Street Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext
Twin Oast Brewing
orange star4.6 • 97
3630 NE Catawba Rd. Port Clinton, OH 43452
View restaurantnext

Search popular restaurants

Map

More near Port Clinton

Sandusky

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Willard

No reviews yet

Rossford

No reviews yet

Toledo

Avg 4.3 (47 restaurants)

Perrysburg

Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)

Amherst

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Oberlin

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Holland

No reviews yet

Sylvania

Avg 5 (6 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Coffee Express - Port Clinton

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston