Coral House

Authentic Italian pizza, pasta, and more !

Popular Items

Regina$19.00
With mozzarella fiordilatte, grana padano, prosciutto crudo,cherry tomatoes
Parmigiana pizza$16.00
Tomato sauce ,mozzarella di bufalla, Eggplant
Lasagna Classica$18.00
Di Casa Salad$9.00
cucumber, tomato, mixed greens, shallots, and vinaigrette
Vegetariana$15.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte with grill vegetable and ricotta
Beef Ragû Maccheroni$19.00
Beff ragu, grana padano
Hawaiana$14.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte , pineapple and ham
Tartufata$22.00
Fresh mozzarella, porcini mushrooms, truffle carpaccio, shaved parmesan, and truffle oil
Margherita$13.00
Tomato sauce, mozzarella fiordilatte,
Indiavolata$15.00
Tomato sauce,mozzarella fiordilatte, spicy Ndjua sausage and chill from calabria
1762 Coral Way

Coral Gables FL

Sunday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
